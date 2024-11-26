After only one weekend in theaters, Wicked is already one of the biggest hits of the year, hauling in a massive $112 million at the domestic box office to pair with $50 million internationally for a worldwide total of $162 million. Its opening weekend haul has left the film just outside the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year, currently less than $1 million behind Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Paul Rudd-led action film that earned $113 million domestically and $87 million internationally earlier this year. When the next batch of box office numbers come in for Monday, November 25, they will certainly show that Wicked has moved past Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to become one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office.

Wicked’s $112 million domestic opening weekend was the subject of multiple broken records, and the musical entered plenty of all-time box office lists. The film also opened to a whopping $46 million on Friday, November 22, the highest-grossing opening day for a movie based on a musical. That same $46 million also landed Wicked in the #5 spot for highest-grossing days for musical movies (not movies based on musicals), sitting behind all three days of the opening weekend for Beauty and the Beast (2017), as well as the opening day for Frozen 2 in 2019. It also took Wicked only a few days to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing musical movies of all time at the domestic box office, with its $112 million total passing recent hits like Mean Girls and The Color Purple, and also older classics like The Little Mermaid (1989) and Mary Poppins (1964).

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Cynthia Erivo plays the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked after previously making a name for herself in recent projects such as Harriet, Widows, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Opposite Erivo is pop sensation Ariana Grande, whose most recent acting credit came from a small role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett in Don’t Look Up, the Netflix Original satire by Adam McKay. Also featured in supporting roles in Wicked are Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, and Bowen Yang, and the film was directed by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu.

