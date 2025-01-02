Although Wicked is now available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+, the film has continued to put up impressive box office numbers, including adding another $19 million to its domestic total the weekend after Christmas. Wicked’s domestic box office total currently stands at $429 million, with another $209 million from international earnings to put its worldwide cumulative gross at $639 million. Wicked’s $429 domestic gross puts it inside the top 150 for the highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office when adjusted for inflation, which is an incredibly impressive feat. Wicked recently passed Iron Man 2 (2010) on the domestic inflation box office list at $426 million, and after it earns another $2 million or so it will move past Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), which earned $430 million when adjusted for inflation.

Wicked has also made history in other categories, including becoming the highest-grossing movie ever based on a Broadway play at the domestic box office, with its $429 million soaring past Grease’s $188 million with ease. Wicked is also one of the top three highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, falling short of only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 after recently overtaking Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Despicable Me 4. The musical film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is even the third-highest-grossing musical ever domestically, less than $50 million behind Frozen 2 but still close to $75 million behind Beauty and the Beast. Wicked’s lower international earnings have left it at #6 on the list of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever When Adjusted for Inflation?

The highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation is Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, titled Star Wars upon release, which earned $460 million domestically in 1977, which translates to a whopping $1.7 billion from domestic earnings alone in 2024, more than any movie has grossed this year even at the worldwide box office. The second-highest-grossing movie ever when adjusted for inflation is Titanic (1997), which earned $674 million domestically, which would equate to $1.4 billion in 2024. Titanic also grossed over $1.5 billion from international earnings, which makes it the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in foreign markets despite releasing almost 30 years ago.

Wicked is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS