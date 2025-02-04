On the back of turning the Oscars into the "Oz"cars and receiving an enormous 10 nominations for the upcoming ceremony, Wicked's run at the box office looks like it still has a little bit of steam left. Recently, Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the Broadway hit surpassed the $720 million mark globally at the box office, split between an enormous $470 million domestically and $251 million in overseas markets. Because of this, the movie looks poised to enter perhaps its most impressive box office list yet, joining a prestigious line-up of blockbuster behemoths in the top 25 highest-grossing movies in U.S. box office history.

Currently, Wicked sits just $7 million behind 25th-placed Frozen II, with the 2019 sequel accumulating a chill-inducing $477 million in theaters nationwide. Based on Wicked's current trend at the box office, it may look as if this gap is too difficult to bridge, especially considering Wicked only earned just over $1 million more in the most recent weekend. Nevertheless, the film's pending release in its final market of Japan, as well as the continuation of Oscars buzz, could help Wicked over the line and into gravity-defying territory.

Whether or not Wicked enters the top 25 doesn't impact the film's already enormous legacy, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a musical of all time and one of the 50 highest-grossing live-action films ever globally. With an impressive 88% "fresh" critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes to its name, as well as an even better 95% score from audiences, it is clear that the love for Wicked is felt from the smallest corners of the U.S. to the bright lights of the Emerald City. In Jeff Ewing's review of the movie for Collider, he described Wicked as "one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages," adding that it is, "easily one of the year's best pictures."

What Is the Highest-Grossing Movie in Domestic Box Office History?

Wicked may have stormed its way to an eye-watering $470 million in the U.S. alone, but it faces stiff competition from entering the top 25. The likes of the aforementioned Frozen II, Finding Dory, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast all received bigger domestic box office hauls than Wicked, but still also can't enter the top 20. The top 5 domestic successes in box office history begin with Top Gun: Maverick in fifth place with $718 million. Next, in fourth, is Avatar with $785 million, which loses out on a top 3 spot to a trio of franchise giants. In third is Spider-Man: No Way Home with $814 million, second place is held by Avengers: Endgame with $858 million, and first by The Force Awakens, with people across the country traveling to their 2015 theaters in huge numbers to catch $936 million worth of the return of Star Wars.

Wicked is on the edge of entering the top 25 highest-grossing movies in U.S. box office history. You can catch the movie in theaters or on VOD now.