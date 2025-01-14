Wicked may be winding down its theatrical run after more than two months in theaters, especially now that the film is available for purchase on digital platforms, but it still found box office success as few other 2024 movies did. After earning another $5 million despite being its eighth full weekend in theaters, Wicked has accumulated a whopping $459 million at the domestic box office, to pair with $238 million from international markets for a whopping worldwide haul of $697 million. This $459 million is enough to make Wicked one of the top three highest-grossing movies ever for Universal Pictures, recently passing E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) at $439 million, but still falling more than $100 million short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at $574 million and Jurassic World at $653 million.

Wicked is currently less than $20 million shy from becoming one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #27 spot at the time of writing narrowly ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but still $18 million behind Frozen 2. Wicked has also found success like few other musical films have, becoming the top-earning film based on a Broadway play earlier in its theatrical run, and also currently the third-highest-grossing musical ever, trailing only the aforementioned Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast, which earned over $500 million domestically in 2017. Wicked is also the second-highest-grossing fantasy movie ever, falling behind Beauty and the Beast, and one of the top 10 highest-grossing PG movies ever after having no trouble moving past Shrek 2.

How Much Longer Will ‘Wicked’ Be in Theaters?

Wicked has been slowing down at the box office, currently playing in around 2,900 theaters, a significant drop from the 3,800 during opening weekend. Although the film has lost nearly a thousand screens, it has still been consistently one of the biggest earners at the box office, which leaves Universal with little to no reason to pull the film from theaters completely. Wicked even earned a gargantuan $70 million from its first week on digital platforms; the film is a certified cash cow, and until it is no longer able to be milked, the film will likely not be on streaming and only be available to see in theaters or on VOD.

Wicked is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

