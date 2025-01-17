A digital release hasn't slowed the gravity-defying run of Wicked at the box office, with the endless praise of Jon M. Chu's musical adaptation leading to consistent ticket sales as Wicked fends off strong competition. The most recent weekend saw the film earn another $5 million domestically, even despite a drop in theaters showing the movie. Because of this, and another positive week despite dropping numbers in theaters nationwide, Wicked is now just $4 million away from the $700 million mark worldwide.

With that in mind, and considering the movie's current trajectory, it's possible that this weekend will see Wicked finally surpass Dune: Part Two and officially enter the top 5 movies at the 2024 global box office. Just over $10 million separate the two, and, even if Wicked falls short this coming weekend, one more week in theaters would almost certainly see the movie bridge the gap and add yet another string to its critically acclaimed bow, which already includes becoming the 27th highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, as well as the highest-earning movie based on a musical ever made.

'Wicked' is Expected to Prove Popular at This Year's Academy Awards

Close

As time ticks ever closer to the 2025 Academy Awards, and in light of the announcement of nominations this weekend, all ears are tuned into the ever-turning rumor mill. With the likes of Anora and Emilia Pérez taking early leads in Fall 2024, the release of Wicked threw a spanner - or rather a wand - in the works, with global praise hitting the musical adaptation like a freight train to Oz. Now, it seems, Wicked might just be the front-runner, with many having the film and the performances of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo high on their prediction lists for the ceremony, and some whispers of a Jonathan Bailey outside nomination following the British actor's Supporting Actor nomination from SAG. An award-nominee herself, Perri Nemiroff is keeping everyone updated with the ever-evolving race for Oscars glory thanks to Collider's FYC Hub, recently announcing Wicked as the latest front-runner for best picture immortality. Nemiroff said:

"While the race between those four films is quite close and Wicked struggled at the Golden Globes, I've remained confident it's our Best Picture frontrunner and continue to feel that way courtesy of these SAG nominations."

Wicked is just over $10 million away from entering the top 5 movies at the 2024 global box office. You can still catch the film in theaters now.

Get Tickets