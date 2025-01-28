The wonderful Wicked bandwagon continues to roll on, with the November-releasing musical adaptation still proving popular at the box office even two months later. Currently, Wicked sits on $717 million worldwide, split between a $468 million domestic haul and $248 million in overseas markets. This has made Wicked the fifth highest-earning movie of 2024, having just recently surpassed Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, a movie Wicked also faces as competition in the upcoming Oscars race for Best Picture. In total, Wicked has earned ten nominations for this year's ceremony - turning the Oscars into the 'Ozcars' - with many citing it as a favorite to walk away with at least a couple of golden statues.

However, before the residents of Oz begin celebrating their potential Oscars success, there's another reason to rejoice on the horizon. Officially, Wicked is now just $2 million away from entering yet another prestigious list, namely the 50 highest-grossing live-action movies of all time. Currently, just F9: The Fast Saga stands in Wicked's way, with the franchise big-hitter currently on $719 million. Given Wicked's current trajectory at the box office, having earned another $2 million over the most recent domestic weekend, the gap between it and F9 will likely be closed by next weekend.

Sadly, the 49th positioned X-Men: Days of Future Past is another $30 million away, leaving any higher than 50th an unlikely target even for the gravity-defying Wicked. This also comes in light of the number of theaters Wicked is showing in beginning to drop, with over 200 fewer theaters running the film last weekend. However, with Wicked still to open in its final market, Japan, only time will tell if the movie flies to success in yet another territory. Whatever the outcome, everyone involved in the Wicked project can feel ultimately proud they've crafted a cinematic event that will stand the test of time.

What is the Highest-Grossing Live-Action Movie of All Time?

There's some contention within the industry and audiences about what exactly constitutes a live-action movie, especially in this current era where CGI and now even AI are becoming more commonly used in the filmmaking process. Because of this, it's likely that some would disagree with the titles at the top of the aforementioned list. The top 10 consists almost entirely of movies released within the last decade, beginning with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home in tenth, 2016's Captain America: Civil War in ninth, 2017's The Fate and the Furious in eighth, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in seventh. 2018's Black Panther just misses out on the top 5 in sixth position, with fifth place going to 2023's massive hit Barbie. Fourth position is taken by Top Gun: Maverick, with third and second going to Furious 7 and Jurassic World respectively. Fascinatingly, the number one position in the list is the only non-21st century movie to make the top 10, with James Cameron's $2.2 billion-grossing epic Titanic reigning supreme.

Wicked is about to enter the top 50 live-action movies of all time at the box office. You can still catch the movie in theaters right now.