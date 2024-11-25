The most recent Box Office weekend was always set to be one of the year's biggest, with Wicked and Gladiator II's US double-arrival making the theaters the place to be. Combined, the two have already earned just shy of $400 million, with Wicked in particular seemingly destined to break the billion-dollar boundary. Because of the early success of Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the iconic stage musical, it's already breaking many records and milestones, including becoming one of the 25 highest-earning musicals of all time at the domestic Box Office.

In just three days, Wicked has overtaken the likes of The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even more recent ventures, including 2024's Mean Girls and 2023's The Color Purple, to take the 24th position in the list. Truthfully, there is every chance Wicked will climb all the way to the top of said ranking, with the ultimate target coming in the form of the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast which roared to an impressive $504 million nationwide. Will Wicked become the highest-grossing musical of all time? Only time will tell.

'Wicked's Performances Are Truly Spellbinding

Elphaba and Glinda are two of musical theater's best-loved characters, so, when this movie was announced, millions of die-hard Wicked fans were understandably cautious about the potential casting. Well, thankfully, those fears were unmet, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo putting in a pair of gravity-defying performances already earning early Academy Awards discussion. From Grande's impeccable comic timing to Erivo's sincere understanding of Elphaba's pain, their performances seem already universally loved by both the public and critics alike. In Jeff Ewing's review of the film for Collider, he said:

"The green beating heart of Wicked is, of course, Erivo's Elphaba. It's her journey from pariah to Shiz powerhouse to Oz persona non grata (alongside her evolving relationship with Galinda) that forms the project's core. Erivo brilliantly captures the character's complex reservoir of pain, damaged hope, and bubbling anger, thinly covered by Elphaba's stern-faced layer of superficial performative strength. It's a fascinating, layered portrayal of a well-written character. Ariana Grande utilizes her considerable comedic chops as the bubbly, vapid Galinda/Glinda, full of privilege and delusions of grandeur. The pair have great odd-couple chemistry, providing strong opportunities for both conflict and humor. Jonathan Bailey adds renegade bravado as the devil-may-care Prince Fiyero, selling the character's journey from apathy to activism with aplomb."

Wicked is already one of the top 25 highest-earning musicals in US Box Office history. You can catch the film in theaters now.

