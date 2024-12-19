As the consistent positivity surrounding the long-awaited Wicked continues, so do the ticket sales, with the movie finishing the most recent weekend second at the box office behind the all-conquering Moana 2. Director Jon M. Chu's sing-a-long extravaganza has danced through life all the way to $530 million globally thus far, split between $365 million domestically and $165 million in overseas markets. It's that former domestic figure that is the catalyst for the movie's next major milestone, namely being about to become one of the 60 highest-grossing movies of all time domestically.

Wicked is currently in 63rd position on said list, $3 million behind 62nd-placed Despicable Me 2, $4 million behind 61st-placed The Secret Life of Pets, and just $4.2 million behind 2022's The Batman in 60th position. Given the film's current trend at the box office, Wicked should bridge this gap within the next 24 hours, and might even climb as high as the top 50 by the end of the coming weekend.

'Wicked' is One of the Year's Best Films

In 2024, many great titles have been released into theaters, leaving those in the Academy with a tough decision to make come next Spring. From Palme d'Or winner Anora to animated hits like The Wild Robot, a stunning selection of 2024 movies has left us theatergoers with plenty to fondly remember. However, no movie has perhaps captured the world's imagination on such a broad and positive scale as Wicked, with the long-awaited Broadway adaptation proving a success not just financially but also with critics. Thanks to the stunning central performances of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the gorgeous expansion of an already-beloved tale, Wicked has stormed to the top of many people's list of favorites for the year, earning gushing praise along the way. Collider's Jeff Ewing said in his review:

"Stepping into Oz is as ambitious as it could be perilous, given how widely beloved the best of these prior properties have become. Nonetheless, Wicked is a magical musical outing, and although it’s the first of a two-parter, it’s a clear success by director Jon M. Chu. While greatly expanding Wicked into two parts is a gamble for the whole, this first entry's script provides a satisfying and well-written character progression for Elphaba and co. as Oz slides ever darker. The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked is about to become one of the 60 highest-grossing movies of all time domestically. You can catch the film in theaters now.

