Wicked has taken the daily domestic box office crown from Moana 2 more times than not these last two weeks, but it has still failed to overtake Disney’s sequel on the weekends, falling to #2 since both movies have been playing in theaters. However, Wicked’s one-week head start has still seen the film put together an absurd domestic box office total of $367 million, enough to be one of the top four highest-grossing fantasy movies ever. To reach this spot on the list, Wicked had to pass The Jungle Book (2016), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Fellowship of the Rings, but it still falls short of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Wicked has flown high enough at the box office to leave an impression on several box office lists, including becoming one of the 65 highest-grossing movies ever domestically, overtaking Deadpool and Despicable Me 4 recently but still falling short of The Batman and The Passion of the Christ. Wicked is also one of the three highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically, stepping over the aforementioned Despicable Me sequel and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to reach the top three, but it will not come anywhere near the domestic totals of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, both of which grossed over $600 million domestically. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s musical is even the highest-grossing movie of all-time based on a Broadway play, in addition to being one of the top four highest-grossing musicals ever, trailing only Beauty and the Beast and both Frozen movies.

When Does ‘Wicked: For Good’ Release?

Wicked Part Two, which was recently renamed Wicked: For Good to match the song at the end of the movie, has been set for release on November 21, 2025, almost exactly one year after the release of the first movie. Sequels have a history of performing even better than the originals at the box office, with a main exception this year being Joker: Folie á Deux, which exited theaters as one of the biggest flops of the year. As long as Wicked: For Good garners the same positive reception as Wicked, there’s no reason it can’t find every bit as much box office success as the original, if not even more.

Wicked is still playing in theaters everywhere.

