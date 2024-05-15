The Big Picture Wicked film adaptation explores the friendship between two witches amid Oz's deceitful Wizard, premiering in 2024.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the trailer teases a fish-out-of-water story with Elphaba at the center.

The iconic tale sheds light on the ruse behind the Wizard, pushing Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West.

One of the most highly anticipated movie musicals is finally taking flight. The official trailer of the film adaptation of Wicked’s highly successful Broadway production has been released. The original musical premiered over two decades ago, starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The story depicts the originals of the Wicked Witch of the West as she embarks on adulthood. The stage production was itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s best-selling book but varied widely from the source material. Toning down the book’s more mature elements, the musical focuses on the enduring yet surprising friendship between two witches who could not be more different. Now fans of the show and first-time viewers can experience the magic of the production.

Break Down the Origins of the Wicked Witch of the West

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda respectively, the trailer appears to stick close to the events of the show. The classic tale is a fish-out-of-water story as Elphaba embarks on her first year at Shiz Univeristy, a school for magic users. However, Elphana endures prejudice for having green skin and bullying from her new roommate, While Elphaba is spooky and talented, Galinda is shiny and shallow. But as the two girls get to know each other, they become inseparable – despite Elphaba showing much more promise than the ambitious Galinda.

Authentic magic users are a rare commodity. So rare that when Elphaba demonstrates true ability, she is snapped up to be taken to the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). The dramatic irony of the trailer is that most viewers know that the Wizard has no power of his own, either. He is just a master of showmanship, as depicted in The Wizard of Oz. Elphana takes the artist formerly known as Galinda (now Glinda) to Emerald City only to discover that the Wizard is a fraud.

“You have no real power,” Elphaba realizes with horror, to which The Wizard responds: “That’s why I need you.” Wicked is the typical story of an older man using a young woman for her superior talents and giving her none of the credit. Elphaba understands that he has ho power to stop the evil that is coursing through the realm and is in fact a villain himself. And so begins Elphaba’s infamous reputation as The Wicked Witch of the West. The Wizard vilifies her because she has integrity which ultimately pushes her over the edge and becomes the legend that fans know her as. Interspersed throughout the trailer are shots of Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the romantic lead of the film.

Though he is a large component of the stage show, the Wicked trailer focuses on what it should – the relationship between these two women. Even when the world threatens to tear them apart, they are the most important dynamic of the film and to each other. The trailer ends after Elphaba’s disillusionment and presumably when the film will end. The Broadway show’s intermission follows the epic song “Defying Gravity,” which may be where Part One of the two-part saga will conclude. Fans can tune and to see and experience the magic when Wicked premieres on November 27, 2024.