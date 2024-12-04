Wicked had only one week to bask in box office glory before Moana 2 came along and sent the musical to the #2 spot, but the film has still been performing admirably and is about to pass one of the biggest hits of the year. After its second full weekend in theaters and a strong second Monday, Wicked has grossed $268 million at the domestic box office and $97 million internationally for a worldwide total of $365 million. The film is less than $5 million from passing Twisters, the legacy sequel starring Glen Powell, that earned $267 million domestically and $101 million internationally, a similar split to Wicked that led to a $369 cumulative global haul. When Wicked overtakes Twisters, it will be the 15th highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office.

While Wicked’s record-breaking debut and numbers have been made to seem inconsequential thanks to Moana 2 shattering every record known to man over the Thanksgiving holiday, the film has still been a major success for Universal, already grossing well over twice its reported budget of $145 million. It is also the highest-grossing movie ever to be based on a Broadway play and the sixth-highest-grossing musical of all time. Wicked is also the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, recently passing Twisters and more than $30 million ahead of Moana 2, but still $14 million short of Dune: Part Two and $26 million behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film is also ahead of its biggest competitor, Gladiator 2, which currently sits at $113 million domestically and $208 million internationally for a worldwide haul of $322 million.

‘Wicked’ Is Defying More Than Gravity With Its Rotten Tomatoes Score

Wicked is one of the highest-rated movies of the year, earning a “certified fresh” 89% score from critics and a “verified hot” rating of 96% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Both of these scores are higher than its Glicked counterparts, as Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel, Gladiator 2, earned a 71% score from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Good word-of-mouth marketing has already helped Wicked become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, and the film is poised to find even more success in the long run.

