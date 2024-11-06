There have been few films with the same level of anticipation as Wicked. Based on the hit Broadway musical, it tells the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a young girl in the land of Oz, who is ostracized because of her green skin. She becomes friends with a popular girl named Galinda, later Glinda (Ariana Grande), until Oz deems Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. Playing heavily on America’s nostalgia for The Wizard of Oz, it presents a more nuanced take on the world of L. Frank Baum. However, the two entities have much more in common, especially in the way of behind-the-scenes danger.

Two ‘Wizard of Oz’ Actresses Performed Dangerous Stunts

1939’s The Wizard of Oz is the classic to end all classics. From its beloved characters to its iconic songs and imaginative sets, seeing the picture is something of a rite of passage. However, making the movie was an infamously difficult task. Plenty of rumors have been spun alleging shocking behind-the-scenes trouble, and while many stories vary in accuracy, two of the worst incidents were completely true.

Margaret Hamilton has intrigued and terrified countless generations with her Wicked Witch. Her first scene as the iconic villain sees her entering in a plume of smoke to terrorize Munchkinland and threaten Dorothy (Judy Garland), before vanishing behind a massive explosion. The effect was, of course, accomplished practically. But, according to Aljean Harmetz’s book, The Making of the Wizard of Oz, the scene was anything but magical to make. By design, the Witches’ entrance was supposed to catapult her on to the stage. Hamilton’s stunt double, Betty Danko, was set to perform the scene, mounting the catapult and hiding below the stage, awaiting her cue. During rehearsal, a crew member fell through the aluminum cover that covered the hole and injured Danko.

The catapult was replaced by an elevator, but that led to more trouble. When Hamilton shot her first take of her fiery exit, the shot went without a hitch. But director Victor Fleming, whose perfectionism often created difficulty on set, wanted to film several safety takes. After four less-than-perfect takes were shot, Fleming demanded the fifth be perfect. Unfortunately, it would be far from that. The pyro was set off before Hamilton had cleared the set, and the actress suffered severe burns on her hands and face. Hamilton would recall in Harmetz’s book that: “I'll never, as long as I live, have anything that [takes] my breath away like that pain.” She would be out of work for six weeks, and when she did return, she was, understandably, adverse to further stunts that involved fire. This wasn't the last trap door incident that would plague an Oz witch.

Idina Menzel Sustained Injury While Starring in ‘Wicked’

It’s impossible to talk about Wicked without reflecting on Broadway’s original witches, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The role elevated Menzel’s already illustrious theatrical career, with the actress winning a Tony Award, and her iconic performance of Defying Gravity became a highlight of the show’s Grammy-winning cast album. But not everything was smooth flying for the star. As recounted by Menzel in an interview with James Corden, an incident occurred on the night before what was supposed to be her final performance.

As the show builds towards its finale, the famous melting scene is performed. Menzel would normally sink below the stage via an elevator. “Every night, I’d step on it and then it would go down,” said Menzel. “…one night, there was a sub-automation person on.” She explained that the trap door was initiated before she was on the platform. “I walked into a five-foot open hole.” While Menzel caught herself before plummeting through, she ended up breaking her ribs in the process. She was rushed to the hospital, still in full green make-up and in costume, while her understudy, Shoshana Bean, stepped in to finish the performance. As Playbill recalls, Menzel wasn’t well enough to perform her last show, but did make an appearance at the very end, in a red tracksuit to end her run. While she would get a proper final show when she opened the show in the West End, the incident is an eerie reminder of the injuries that plagued the original Wicked Witches of Oz.

Wicked flies into theaters November 22. Follow Collider for more news!