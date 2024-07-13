The Big Picture Fans can snag a Wicked Witch of the West Funko Pop! figure set at SDCC, complete with a Winged Monkey companion.

This exclusive collectible features intricate details, a glass dome, and a flying monkey, perfect for any Wizard of Oz fan's display.

Celebrating The Wizard of Oz's 85th anniversary, this Funko figure adds to the magic ahead of the release of the Wicked film adaptation.

Fans can soon bring home some wickedly delightful magic from The Wizard of Oz, as the official Funko X account has revealed a look at their upcoming Wicked Witch of the West with a Winged Monkey Pop! figure set. The figure will be available for a limited number of fans to pick as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.

The figure showcases a fan-favorite villain, the Wicked Witch of the West, who can be seen in a highly detailed sculpt that effectively captures her on-screen likeness. However, unlike other variations of the character in Funko Pop! form, this particular collectible will also feature a glass dome surrounded by red mystic smoke, echoing a scene that many may remember from the 1939 classic. The set also comes with an additional mini-figure of a flying monkey, which, alongside the Wicked Witch, could serve as stand-out pieces for a fan’s collection.

The Wizard of Oz is no stranger to Funko’s Pop! line, as other figures that tie into the classic film have also been available, including the Wicked Witch herself. However, the limited quantity of this specific variant, alongside its brand-new sculpt and colorful paint scheme, will add to its value. Other Funko figures that are set to be available in limited quantities at this year’s SDCC include Wednesday and Enid from the hit Netflix TV show, Godzilla, and many more.

More Wicked Adventures in Oz Are in Store This Fall

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the beloved MGM classic, The Wizard of Oz, and the newest Funko figure is just the latest addition to the celebration. Earlier this year, the film received a limited theatrical re-release from Fathom Events to further celebrate its anniversary. However, that won’t be the only Oz adventure on the big screen, as later this year, the hit Broadway musical Wicked will be debuting its long-awaited film adaptation. The film will serve as the first half of a two-part adaptation, with its follow-up slated to be released exclusively in theaters next year. While fans still have a few more months to wait before diving back into the wonderful world of Oz, they can still embrace some of its magic with Funko's latest figure, which will be available for a limited time only.

Funko’s Wicked Witch of the West and Winged Monkey Pop! figure will be available in limited quantities at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Check out the official image of the upcoming collectible above.