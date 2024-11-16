“No one mourns the Wicked!" or so they say. Jon M. Chu’s live-action rendition of Wicked is set to light up the Emerald City. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda, Wicked is based on the hit Broadway sensation Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. Serving as the origin story between the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North, the film has been making waves thanks to its star-studded cast. Of course, with Erivo’s strong theatrical background, the actress is surrounded by high expectations regarding her performance as the green-hued witch.

However, Elphaba isn’t the only witch in the Oz universe. From the witch's early beginnings in 1939's The Wizard of Oz to its modern interpretations like Chu’s Wicked, the green-skinned, black hat-donning sorceress has scared, haunted, and screamed her way through television and film for almost a century. Although each version may be different - whether it’s the physical appearance, supernatural abilities, or personal motives - all these ladies share a similar magical vein. Without further ado, here’s every live-action Wicked Witch of the West, ranked.

5 Theodora (Mila Kunis)

‘Oz the Great and Powerful’ (2013)

Directed by Sam Raimi, best known for his Spider-Man trilogy, Oz the Great and Powerful set out to give the classic tale an action-packed, adventurous-spirited boost. A homage to the 1939 original, the 2013 film follows Dr. Oscar Diggs (James Franco), who in this case isn’t the Wizard of Oz fans are familiar with, but instead, a small-time circus magician and dubious con man. When he’s transported from Kansas to the Land of Oz, he encounters three witches who think he’s the great wizard who’s come to save the land and its people. Accompanying him are Theodora, The Wicked Witch of the West (Mila Kunis); Evanora, The Wicked Witch of the East (Rachel Weisz); and Glinda (Michelle Williams).

Although the film is a remarkable visual spectacle and shows solid direction, the issue that lies underneath Oz the Great and Powerful is in its writing and character work. For the most part, most of the cast’s performance feels forced, especially since melodrama doesn’t seem to be up in Franco’s alley. Meanwhile, Kunis may have an unquestionable portfolio of strong, emotional performances thanks to movies like Black Swan and The Book of Eli. Kunis has the chops for the Wicked Witch of the West, but the poor writing turns her into a shallow witch, with her character progression from good witch to bad witch not making much sense.

4 West (Ana Ularu)

‘Emerald City’ (2017)

The short-lived Emerald City is a modern-day reiteration of The Wizard of Oz that once aired on NBC. Set in present times, Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is a 20-year-old living all by herself in the middle of nowhere, Lucas, Kansas. One unfortunate day, Dorothy gets swept into the pull of a tornado’s eye, along with a K9 police dog. Dorothy ends up in a dark alternative universe: a land filled with magical realms, dangerous warriors, and dark magic. This isn’t the bright, twinkly Oz everyone knows and loves, it’s a bloody warzone where everyone vies for a chance at power.

Ana Ularu plays West, one of the four cardinal witches and one of the most powerful witches in Oz. Unlike the more popular reimaginings of the Wicked Witch of the West, Uluru plays a more dark-spirited version who’s well-versed in her magical craft. Other film and television reiterations take on a more animated approach and lean more into the wicked witch trope, but Emerald City’s West is straight-up gritty. She doesn’t have qualms about using her magic to control and contort others, from controlling more than a dozen girls participating in a ritualistic dance to torturing Dorothy by contorting her body with a few finger gestures. This Wicked Witch of the West is definitely not for the faint of heart.

3 Zelena (Rebecca Mader)

‘Once Upon a Time’ (2011-2018)

It only makes sense for the Wicked Witch of the West to finally show up in Once Upon a Time. Under the name Zelena (Rebecca Mader), the witch made her first appearance during the series' third season as a new charismatic and witty antagonist. Zelena’s story first begins in Oz, where her natural-born magical talents make her both feared and shunned. Raised by a bitter woodsman who resents her powers, young Zelena is labeled “wicked” from the start– a label she grows into after learning of her true lineage. After discovering who her true family is, her story of betrayal and heartbreak morphs her into Oz’s famous Wicked With.

Apart from being a traditional green-faced cackler, what sets Zelena apart is the depth and nuance Once Upon a Time gives her character. Many of her powers stick to the original source material; for example, her ability to summon flying monkeys. However, underneath Zelena's bravado lies a woman grappling with rejection, jealousy, and a desperate need for belonging. Her characterization stays true to the roots of the original Wicked Witch, but her vulnerabilities and poor relationship with her sister give Zelena a refreshingly believable nuance that audiences can relate to. As cunning as Zelena is, she’s just as emotionally insecure, making her both a villain and a misunderstood antihero.

2 Evillene (Mabel King)

‘The Wiz’ (1978)

The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wiz takes wickedness to new, flamboyantly terrifying heights. In this urban and much more colorful take on Oz, the film follows Dorothy (Diana Ross) and her crew– Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), and Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross)– as they cross paths with the grand witch herself, Evillene (Mabel King). Evillene might be the complete opposite of traditional portrayals of the emerald-hued witch, but if anything, she is much more cruel and downright sinister. This version of the classic villain trades the shadowy castle for a more menacing sweatshop hidden in the seedy underground of Oz.

A tyrant with a penchant for tacky opulence, Evillene rules her domain with an iron fist– her throne is a filthy, oversized toilet surrounded by gaudy decorations with her underlings trembling under the constant barrage of screams and threats. Even more frightening are her slaves, who are forced to flatter her relentlessly, calling her “Oh Beautiful One” in desperate attempts to avoid her wrath. Apart from her roaring vocals in the “No Bad News” number, this version of the witch isn’t shy about embodying greed, cruelty, and vanity, imprinting Evillene as the ultimate baddie of Oz. Most importantly, it’s a reinterpretation that shows grit, soul, and deliciously fabulous swagger.

1 The Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton)

‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939)

Margaret Hamilton is not just the reference– she’s the gold standard. Cementing herself as a legend thanks to the classic 1939 The Wizard of Oz, Hamilton set the bar for good old-fashioned cinematic villainy. With her sharp, green-tinged features, piercing cackle, and signature black ensemble, this Wicked Witch of the West doesn’t just terrorize Dorothy and her galavanting gang– she haunts the dreams of her fellow movie viewers. Hamilton’s Kansas counterpart, Almira Gulch, is just as cantankerous, not feeling any remorse for wanting to have Dorothy’s beloved dog, Toto, put down, which mirrors her spite for Dorothy through her alter ego in Oz.

What makes Hamilton’s portrayal so unforgettable isn’t just her wicked deeds– it’s her sheer theatrical presence. In an era where cinema was still in its youth, with no advanced technology or sophisticated hair and makeup to rely on, Hamilton only had her stagecraft to rely on to command a terrifying persona. From her ominous arrival in a cloud of smoke to her shrieking threats (“I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too!”), Hamilton’s portrayal is the epitome of human cruelty and ambition gone awry. She’s a villain who is more than happy to get up all in Dorothy’s face, intimidating her mercilessly with glee. Despite being a product of fantasy, audiences can’t help but shiver in her presence.

