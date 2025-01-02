Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for WickedWicked is a prequel and retelling of The Wizard of Oz from the witch's point of view. The Wicked movie is extremely popular, and just like its Broadway counterpart, makes a lot of references to its Ozian source material. The main characters of Wicked are Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), who became the "good witch" and "wicked witch" in The Wizard of Oz. Wicked not only tells the stories of these two characters, but references the film that made those very characters so popular.

Throughout the Wicked film, there are many Easter eggs and references to the original movie. From visual references to musical references, Wicked does a great job of including references that will make fans of Oz happy. These references are also a great way to connect the two stories within the greater world of Oz.

10 A Throwback to The Old Universal Logo

The film opens with a nod to the studio's logo from 1939.

Image via Loew's, Inc.

The first reference to The Wizard of Oz happens before the Wicked film even begins! The Universal logo that comes onscreen is not the modern one. Rather, the Universal logo that appears is actually the one that existed in 1939 when The Wizard of Oz came out!

Additionally, this vintage Universal logo, while onscreen before Wicked, fades from black and white to green and pink. This is a clear reference to how, in The Wizard of Oz, the film coloring famously changes from sepia tone to full color. Additionally, the black and white turning into green and pink, the two main colors of Wicked, could represent the change in era of Oz.

9 Title Font from 'The Wizard of Oz'

'Wicked' pays respect to its roots by matching the font.

Image via Loew's Inc.

One of the references that is probably the most noticed in Wicked is the title card that appears, saying Wicked: Part 1. Many fans have noticed that the font used on this title card is the same font used on the title card for The Wizard of Oz.

Not only is this a cool visual nod, but it really sets up the Wicked movie as a love letter to the world of Oz and the original film source material.

8 The Rainbows Around Oz

It looks like it's not hard to get to Kansas from Oz.

Image via Loew's Inc.

In the opening to Wicked, at the beginning of the song "No One Mourns The Wicked," the camera pans over Oz and audiences get to see many familiar sights. But one thing that many fans have noticed is that while the camera is seemingly "flying" over Oz, there is a moment where the camera shot flies over a rainbow. This is a clear reference to the most famous song in The Wizard of Oz, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." This rainbow is not the only rainbow in Wicked, either.

Throughout the film, there are several moments with rainbow imagery, including in the song "The Wizard and I." These rainbow moments, including the camera shot literally going over the rainbow, are a great connection to The Wizard of Oz that ties the whole Ozian world to a physical symbol.

7 Dorothy Gale With Her Ozian Friends

The girl from Kansas is also seen walking down the yellow brick road.

Image via Universal Pictures

Right after the camera shot flies over the rainbow in "No One Mourns The Wicked," the most obvious visual Easter egg appears. Viewers see Dorothy, played by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, (holding the witch's broom); the Tin Man; the Scarecrow; the Cowardly Lion; and Toto from The Wizard of Oz. They are shown walking down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City.

Because of this moment, fans of The Wizard of Oz can immediately connect the upcoming song and scene in Wicked to where it was chronologically in The Wizard of Oz story. Plus, this is just a great visual moment that has pulled on the heartstrings of lovers of the Oz stories.

6 "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" Melody

The Munchkins keep this 'Wizard of Oz' classic close to their hearts.

Image via Universal Pictures

In addition to visual Easter eggs and references, Wicked also has musical references to The Wizard of Oz. One of these musical references also comes at the beginning of "No One Mourns The Wicked," when the first five notes of a familiar song are played loudly by brass. These five notes are the first five notes of "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" from The Wizard of Oz.

There are actually multiple musical references to The Wizard of Oz in Wicked's musical motives. This one in "No One Mourns The Wicked" is one that really sets the tone for the film by connecting it to its original source material. It connects a song from The Wizard of Oz to a song in Wicked at the very beginning of the film.

5 The Ruby Slippers

The shoes worth dying for are found in Galinda's closet.