It may not have been 300 years, but 29 years was a long time to wait for the Sanderson Sisters to make their way back onto everyone's screens. Hocus Pocus 2 has finally flown onto Disney+, and while it features characters old and new in Salem, it also includes several Easter eggs to the film that started it all.

Hocus Pocus is remembered for its notable costumes, iconic quotes, and the witches' quirks that have kept the film a Halloweentime classic for 30 years, and the nostalgia came flooding back with all the wicked references in the sequel.

The Iconic "Brooms"

When the Sanderson Sisters come back to Salem in the first film in 1993, they're taken aback when they open the closet to see only one broom remained beside a now-vintage vacuum and a string mop. Winifred, as the head witch, takes the broom and flies away on it, leaving Sarah to fly the mop and Mary to fly the vacuum.

The sequel kept the tradition alive during the witches' return when Winifred tells her sisters it's time to fly, stealing a broom from Walgreens. Sarah and Mary are still left with a mop and a vacuum, but being 2022, technology has taken over when Sarah flies out of Walgreens on a Swiffer Wet Jet and Mary flies out with a Roomba attached to each foot.

Dani Dressed As Mother Witch

Thora Birch may not have returned for the sequel, but a piece of the beloved Dani Dennison lived on in Hocus Pocus 2. On Halloween night in 1993, Dani dressed as a witch, a red and black costume with some fiery fur and covered in golden moons.

The sequel begins by showing the viewers the Sanderson Sisters' introduction to witchcraft at the hands of Mother Witch, who gave Winifred her dearest "Boooook." Mother Witch dresses in a red gown with a black cape that has the same fiery fur as Dani's costume, as well as a golden moon-like shape on the front.

The Dennison's House Cameo

One major part of Hocus Pocus that was missing from Hocus Pocus 2 was The Dennisons and their recognizable seaside home in Salem. But if you look closely, you may just spot the house somewhere after all.

When Becca and Izzy look up at Mr. Traske's real estate billboard that features him with his wife and daughter, if you look closely behind Cassie, you'll see that famous widow's walk atop The Dennison's white, Salem home.

The Sanderson Sisters' Walk

The Sanderson Sisters have a lot of noticeable, little quirks, from Mary's crooked smile to Sarah's obsession with the word "amok." And while those things also appear in the sequel, one important part of the witches seem to be living on past their death in the film.

The Sanderson Sisters have a unique way of walking together, often side-by-side and stepping left to right in front of each other. Not only do they do this while exploring Walgreens, but at the end of the movie, Becca, Izzy and Cassie are seen only as silhouettes that appear much like Winifred, Sarah and Mary as they do the signature walk.

Cassie's 'Fit

There aren't a lot of costume changes throughout the film, but one outfit Cassie wears has a lot more meaning than meets the eye. On Halloween night when Becca and Izzy ask Cassie for help stopping the witches, she's seen wearing a pink and purple tie-dye tee under a tan cardigan.

As the sequel's costume designer Salvador Perez Jr. revealed to Distractify, this outfit is a direct callback to Max's tie-dye shirt and Allison's cardigan that the characters wore in the original film.

Forever Dancing

One of the most memorable scenes in the first film was when the Sanderson Sisters perform their wickedly catchy classic "I Put A Spell On You" in front of a Halloween party in Salem, only to cast a spell on the partygoers that will make them dance until they die.

The sequel nails putting a modern twist on an old Easter egg when the witches perform at yet another Halloween festivity, singing "One Way Or Another" before putting a spell on the audience that causes them all to break out into a flash mob.

Costume Callbacks

Aside from the Sanderson Sisters' signature capes, Hocus Pocus was full of unique - and sometimes questionable - costumes. Not only does Max and Dani's mother dress in an unforgettable Madonna costume, but you also see an older couple spending Halloween night at home dressed as the Devil and Medusa.

Eagle-eyed viewers not only noticed a dancer dressed in the same exact Madonna costume as Mrs. Dennison during the flash mob, but a background couple enjoying the Halloween festivities in Salem was spotted dressed in similar Devil and Medusa costumes.

Quotes Galore

From "I smell children" to "Itchita Kopita Melaka Mystica" to "Amok, amok, amok," Hocus Pocus has always been full of quotable lines, and Hocus Pocus 2 seems to have pulled several pages from the original film's script.

Not only does Sarah famously exclaim "amok," but Winifred calls out for "Booooook" and Mary says her memorable "I smell children" line. But one blink-and-you'll-miss-it quote comes from Mary when she refers to Becca as "Shish-Kababy," the same name she called Dani in the original film.

The Goodbyes

Right before Sarah and Mary go "poof" as the sun rises at the end of Hocus Pocus, Sarah whispers a dramatic "Goodbye" while Mary whacks on her crooked smile and simply says, "Buh-bye."

When Sarah and Mary disappear near the end of the film after Winifred accidentally sacrifices what she loves most, the two sisters repeat the same exact goodbyes as they did in the original film.

The Meta Movie Moment

Who doesn't love a good meta moment? In Hocus Pocus 2, when the witches run amok in Salem, Winifred peaks into the living room of a couple watching what appears to be a scary movie on Halloween night, and flashes to their television that's playing a memorable scene from Hocus Pocus.

The scene stars Gary Marshall and his real-life sister Penny Marshall dressed as the Devil and Medusa, whose house gets infiltrated by the Sanderson Sisters when they mistake him for the real Satan.

