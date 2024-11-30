Although most cinephiles are opposed to the concept of remaking beloved classics, the horror genre has proven to be an exception. Many of the greatest horror films of all-time are actually remakes; David Cronenberg’s The Fly was a far more disturbing film than the cheesy original, John Carpenter elevated the premise of The Thing From Another World with his masterpiece The Thing, and the 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers is perhaps even scarier than the 1956 original. The classic folk horror film The Wicker Man is universally beloved, and the prospect of an accomplished playwright like Neil LaBute handling a remake sounded like it could actually be fairly compelling. However, the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man became the subject of ridicule due to the inadvertently hilarious performance by Nicolas Cage.

What Made ‘The Wicker Man’ So Weird?

Close

The original version of The Wicker Man is particularly frightening because it focuses on the stark differences between Christianity and paganism; as the inspector Sgt. Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) begins investigating a secret society on the Hebridean island of Summerisle, he discovers that the entire community is under the dominative control of a charismatic Lord (Christopher Lee). While this was a great way to explore religious paranoia, the remake of The Wicker Man shifts the focus to explore gender dynamics. Cage’s character, policeman Edward Malus, goes to an island off the coast of Washington after his ex-girlfriend, Willow (Kate Beahan), explains that their daughter, Rowan (Erika Shaye Gair), is missing. Once he arrives, Edward realizes that the island is occupied by a female village that worships the powerful Sister Summersisle (Ellen Burstyn), who may have sinister intentions for him.

The commentary in The Wicker Man doesn’t work because of the shallow writing, which results in very strange characterizations. The film attempts to explore why women would be driven to form a society that is completely disconnected from the outside world, but never takes the time to develop any of the female characters, despite a talented cast that includes Frances Conroy and Molly Parker. Even though Edward is intended to be the hero of the story, he makes so many amusingly baffling decisions that it is hard to be invested in his character arc. Edward seems unusually aggressive towards the women, which suggests that he is deeply insecure about his own masculinity. Unfortunately, the tension between him and the other island residents is generally more awkward than it is scary, and at times it just feels plain sexist.

‘The Wicker Man’ Has Become a Cult Classic

The Wicker Man includes so many ridiculous moments that it has been reclaimed as a film that is “so bad it’s good,” alongside other cult classics like The Room, Plan 9 From Outer Space, and Batman & Robin. The infamous moment in which Edward dresses up as a bear to save Rowan from a pagan ritual is absolutely hilarious, as is the now iconic ending in which he is tortured with a helmet full of bees. LaBute has proven with films like In The Company of Men that he is a strong writer, and can do a good job at adapting his own material to the big screen. Unfortunately, these skills do not translate to a horror film, as any of the “jump scares” that he inserts simply feel like gags, particularly the recurring visions of a young girl being hit by a truck.

The Wicker Man established a new era in Cage’s career in which many of his most eccentric performances became the subject of fascination for devoted fans; Cage has a unique talent to invest heavily in whatever project he appears in, regardless of its quality or budget. Although there are a lot of faults with The Wicker Man, Cage certainly does his best to make the narrative conceit work, and even makes a few self-aware comments that suggest that he is in on the joke. Everybody involved is giving it their all, and the technical quality of the movie is good, with some nice use of picturesque locations throughout British Columbia. LaBute may have been aiming to make a new horror classic that proved itself to be worthy of the original masterpiece, but he had to settle for making one of the most inadvertently hilarious movies of all-time, and that is an achievement in itself.

The Wicker Man is available to rent on Amazon in the United States.

Rent on Amazon