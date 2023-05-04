Studiocanal is preparing for a bountiful harvest this year. The folk horror classic The Wicker Man is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the UK distributor announced today that it will honor the Edward Woodard-led film with a return to theaters in 4K on June 21. Following its theatrical run, the film will be available to all in 4K as part of a massive new 5-disc collector's edition full of goodies for anyone eager to return to Summerisle. That collection, along with a 4K steelbook and digital release, graces store shelves on September 4.

The Wicker Man was released in 1973 as part of an incredible decade of horror. The film tells the story of Police Sergeant Howie (Woodard) who descends upon the remote Scottish island of Summerisle to search for a missing girl. The devout Christian detective immediately finds himself in a world that goes completely against his beliefs with blasphemy all around as the islanders bow to the Pagan gods. With no help from the locals in his investigation and a sinister plot unfolding, it's up to him to stop the ultimate sacrifice. Anyone who's seen the folk horror knows, however, that his trip to Summerisle and the sacrifice itself may not be all that they seem.

Directed by Robin Hardy and penned by BAFTA nominee Anthony Shaffer, the film set a gold standard for the subgenre of folk horror, combining a mystery with an ominous air and sense of danger within this pastoral community. Adding to the shine of this masterpiece is a powerful cast featuring Woodard alongside a legend in Christopher Lee who gives an excellent performance as Lord Summerisle. Also on board this twisted cult film are Diane Cilento, Britt Ekland, Ingrid Pitt, and Lindsay Kemp among others.

There have been attempts to modernize The Wicker Man in an effort to reach new audiences, but it hasn't exactly panned out. A remake led by fan-favorite Nicolas Cage and featuring another horror icon in Ellen Burstyn was released in 2006, though it is famously and uproariously bad, even as it features one of Cage's most chaotic performances ever. A television adaptation is also in the works from Andy Serkis' production banner, though that's still in the early stages. With the return to theaters and multiple 4K releases, the hope is to bring this film to audiences in its original glory only with a fresh coat of paint.

Check Out the Full List of Special Features Stuffed Inside The Wicker Man

No collector's edition would be complete without plenty of special features and the five-disc release has them in spades. In addition to all three cuts of the film, the collection will feature plenty of previously released featurettes and commentary, physical goodies from Summerisle to add to your horror memorabilia collection, and a few brand-new features to celebrate the occasion. Check out all the bonus material below:

5-disc 4K UHD collector’s edition rigid ‘book’ pop-up packaging, including all 3 cuts of the film restored in 4K

X1 exclusive EP featuring artists from Heavenly Records covering songs from the soundtrack

64-page booklet, featuring brand-new essays

3 ‘postcards from Summerisle’

2 posters (original theatrical artwork and new artwork)

Extras included on the disc: NEW – Locations featurette NEW – Shaffer and Hardy NEW – Robin Hardy’s original script NEW – Interview with Britt Ekland Worshipping The Wicker Man The Music of The Wicker Man Interview with Robin Hardy (2013) Interview with Robin Hardy and Christopher Lee (1979) Making of commentary Trailers Stills gallery



The Wicker Man 4K collector's edition is available to pre-order from Diabolik ahead of its release on September 4. Check out the trailer below.