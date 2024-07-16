The Big Picture Widow Clicquot is a powerful film about the first female entrepreneur, breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.

The movie captures the heart-wrenching love story of Madame Clicquot and her determination to carry on her late husband's legacy.

The film's limited location and budget were used creatively to bring the story to life, showcasing the strength and tenacity of its lead character.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival featured some of the most celebrated films to come out over the past year. Beyond the event, a few films stood out, as Alexander Payne's throwback darling The Holdovers earned widespread praise and Oscars consideration, Richard Linklater's Hit Man became a crowdpleaser on Netflix for its silly and sexy premise starring Glen Powell, and The Zone of Interest deeply haunted viewers. Among the many masterful titles that debuted, Thomas Napper's period drama Widow Clicquot stands as an underrated gem, earning rave reviews at the time from critics in attendance. It's now set to come to theaters this Friday and Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek at the film starring Haley Bennett.

Widow Clicquot is based on the true story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, better known as Madame Clicquot upon marrying into a prominent wine-making family. Set during the Napoleonic Wars from 1797 to 1807 and taking inspiration from the best-selling biography The Widow Clicquot, the film tells the heart-wrenching love story between her and her dear, eccentric husband François, embodied by The Sandman's Tom Sturridge. After his untimely death, she's left to manage his vineyards, bound and determined to make his ideas a reality. She faced plenty of resistance from the establishment in her time, but Clicquot persevered and became known as the first female entrepreneur with a business empire, Veuve Clicquot, that stands to this day.

The footage shows one such person who resisted Madame Clicquot. Played by Maleficent alum Sam Riley, the man expresses an almost hollow admiration for her by praising how well she's run things "as a woman." The two have very different ideals, as Clicquot follows her late husband's model of collaboration to build up their business. When the man further says he appreciates a tyrant who can wield discipline, she further retorts at the unfairness on display and his frustrating adherence to hierarchy and constructs of power even though she's doing just fine running the vineyards.

'Widow Clicquot' Made the Most Out of a Limited Location and Budget

Napper directed Widow Clicquot from a screenplay penned by Erin Dignam and Christopher Monger. To bring the story of Veuve Clicquot to life, collaborative effort and creative thinking were required to keep costs down while not sacrificing quality. Part of that was accomplished by limiting the film to the vineyards, which added to the character of Clicquot and created an air of dread amidst an age plagued by war. In an interview at TIFF last year with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Bennett spoke about how important adapting such a strong, female-centric story was to her and how the limitations ultimately helped the film capture the right town.

"So after I read the book I knew that I had to will this film into existence, and it had to be made. I could see it, I could smell it, we could taste it – much like the Veuve Clicquot herself. So, that kind of tenacity is something that you need in this industry, specifically in any industry as a woman, and to get a film made, especially. So we had to work a lot on the script to make it economical. We did that by conceiving the film in one location so that we could get the budgets down for the film because there were previous drafts of the script [where] she goes on all of these adventures. But actually, I think that limitation kind of set us free in the sense that it decided for us what kind of movie that this wanted to be, which really is a very intimate portrayal and characterization of this woman. And I think that that kind of really distilled the tone and the storytelling.

Widow Clicquot arrives in theaters on July 19. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.