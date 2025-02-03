The cast for Guy Ritchie's next exploration of the British aristocracy has taken shape, and it now includes a proper king. Wife & Dog has announced three new additions to its already star-studded ensemble, including House of the Dragon's King Viserys I himself, Paddy Considine. Joining him is a recurring Happy Valley veteran in James Norton and The Crown's Pip Torrens, bolstering a group that already featured Benedict Cumberbatch at the top of the call sheet alongside Rosamund Pike, Anthony Hopkins, and Cosmo Jarvis. News of the trio of newcomers arrives as production officially kicks off in the UK.

We still have no indication what Wife & Dog is about other than that it will mark RItchie's return to the British upper crust where he's thrived in past titles including the film and television series, The Gentlemen. It's expected to be another sleek journey through the colorful world of backstabbers and opportunists featuring the director's signature style and an original screenplay he penned for the occasion. Work has been officially underway on the project since May, but it took a bit longer to get cameras rolling than expected as Ritchie also has a bevy of other projects in the works, including the heist flick In the Grey with Henry Cavill and Fountain of Youth with John Krasinski and Nicole Kidman.

Notably, Considine is also attached to another Ritchie production on the television side. He's currently part of the cast of the director's untitled series at Paramount+ with Showtime, where he plays the son of Pierce Brosnan's global enterprise patriarch, Conrad Harrigan. Wife & Dog comes hot on the heels of the two-time BAFTA winner's return in Season 2 of House of the Dragon and is just one of several major projects he has waiting in the wings. Norton, meanwhile, enters the film after a strong 2024 that saw him appear in Bob Marley: One Love and the Thomasin McKenzie-led Netflix film Joy, which also featured Torrens. Also known for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Preacher, Torrens's biggest part last year arguably came in the realm of video gaming where he reprised his role as Radahn in Elden Ring's Game of the Year-contending Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Who Else Is Working on 'Wife & Dog'?