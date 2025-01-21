After getting shipwrecked in Japan last year, John Blackthorne is sailing for the world of the British upper class. Guy Ritchie's next film Wife & Dog is continuing to bolster its star-studded cast by adding Shōgun lead Cosmo Jarvis to a group that already features Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins. Jarvis is said to be playing Hopkins's son and Pike's brother, firmly entrenching him within an aristocratic family given what is known about the film thus far. Principal photography is set to begin in the U.K. in February with an eye toward a likely 2026 release.

News on Wife & Dog has been hard to come by, especially since its main trio was announced back in November. The film was first unveiled in May 2024 and initially, it was believed that filming would start in October. However, things have since changed, likely with Ritchie's busy schedule, including the now-delayed heist actioner In the Grey, the John Krasinski and Natalie Portman-led adventure flick Fountain of Youth, and a new crime thriller series at Paramount+ starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, among others. While the plot of Wife & Dog has been kept close to the vest thus far, we do know that it will tackle a familiar subject for the director - the British aristocracy. That means it's likely to follow somewhat in the footsteps of his 2019 film The Gentlemen and the 2024 series of the same name, capturing the glamor and maybe a bit of humor with its setting.

Jarvis is now best known for his performance as one of the three leads of Shōgun alongside Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, helping to steer the FX historical drama adaptation towards widespread critical acclaim and an eye-watering 18 Emmys. Before becoming the prisoner of Lord Toranaga, however, he broke out on the big screen with the BAFTA-winning period piece romance Lady Macbeth opposite Florence Pugh. In recent years, he's gotten to share the screen with some serious talent, including Barry Keoghan in Calm With Horses and Henry Golding and Dakota Johnson, among others, in Persuasion. The future looks extremely bright for him too, as he's set to appear in both the Robert De Niro-led The Alto Knights and the star-studded Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza A24 movie Warfare this year.

Who Else Is Behind Guy Ritchie's 'Wife & Dog'?

In addition to directing, Ritchie also penned the screenplay for Wife & Dog. On the production end, he'll be working with more than a few familiar faces. Among them is his longtime producing partner Ivan Atkinson, who most recently joined him on The Covenant, The Gentlemen, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Black Bear, a previous collaborator of Ritchie's on Ungentlemanly Warfare and the upcoming In the Grey, is also attached, with the company's John Friedberg producing and Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler executive producing.

There is no release date yet for Wife & Dog. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Ritchie's latest as news comes out.

