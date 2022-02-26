Breaking Bad had plenty of wild moments that no one can believe aired on TV.

While Netflix has tons of great shows on its streaming platform, nothing competes with Breaking Bad, which was one of Netflix's popular shows that aired for five seasons. For those who haven't seen it, Breaking Bad is a show about a high school science teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who lives a rather simple—and boring—life. However, after learning that he has cancer while his wife is pregnant with their second child, he reunites with an old trouble-making student named Jesse (Aaron Paul). They team up and start making meth.

The meth-making duo begins running into serious problems, which include—but are not limited to—cartels, assassinations, drug lords, drug dealing, and torture. Among those problems are wild moments that shockingly appeared on TV.

This article contains spoilers for Breaking Bad.

Tortuga and His Tortoise

This scene was probably the first wild moment that is hard to believe ever aired on TV. The scene begins with Walter’s brother-in-law, Hank (Dean Norris) surveying the desert for a drug deal that their snitch, Tortuga (Danny Trejo), tipped them off about. As he looks through a pair of binoculars, he sees the decapitated head of the drug runner on a moving tortoise. As Hank backs up and other members of the DEA examine the decapitated head, it explodes, wounding and killing several agents.

It's hard to believe this scene aired on TV simply because of the display of the decapitated head on the tortoise. It’s even more so a disturbing scene that would make anyone feel sick.

"This Is Not Meth"

Walter has one infamous scene where the audience sees his true potential and the start of his downfall. When Jesse and Walter are robbed of their drugs by infamous drug dealer Tuco, Walter visits Tuco, making the drug dealer believe that Walter brought him more crystal meth. Walter surprises him though by demonstrating that the supposed meth is in fact fulminated mercury, an explosive.

While this is one of the tamest scenes in Breaking Bad, it is also shocking that Walter quickly transformed into a power-hungry drug dealer. It demonstrates the dangers of meth and Walt's dangerous and brilliant mind.

Jessie and Walter Dissolve a Body

After successfully killing a drug dealer in the first episode, Jesse and Walter have to figure out how to dispose of the body. Walter suggests dissolving the body using hydrofluoric acid. Jesse messes up the instructions, and even though Walter asked him to use a plastic bin to dissolve the body, he instead uses the bathtub.

What happens next? Walter and Jesse discover that the ceiling beneath the bathroom is dripping blood. And on the ground? Presumably the undissolved organs of the dead drug dealer. It’s messy and gruesome; it’s hard to stomach.

Walter Poisons Brock

Nothing is more sickening than severely harming a child. In later seasons, when Walter becomes obsessed with maintaining power and control — especially over former partner Jesse — he stoops to a new low: he poisons Brock (Ian Posada), the son of Jesse’s new girlfriend. Because Jesse wants to sober up and stay away from drugs, Walter takes matters into his own hands.

Typically, children being harmed is avoided, usually when it’s not done well, and it’s used more as a shock factor. In Breaking Bad, it’s just as unsettling, but it also surprises the audience as it exposes Walter as a villain. It’s a manipulation tactic that even the audience falls for.

Andrea’s Assassination

While not the most gruesome death, Andrea’s (Emily Rios) death is certainly brutal, especially considering the circumstances of it. Andrea was a civilian who dated Jesse. While Jesse is restrained in a car, he is forced to watch Todd (Jesse Plemmons)— one of his former partners — deceives Andrea and shoots her in the back of her head.

It is a horrifying scene because Andrea was killed in a split second in front of Jesse. She was a single mother to a boy who had been poisoned prior. It is a scene that left the audience unsettled.

"I Watched Jane Die"

Another shocking scene that was surprising to see on TV was when Walter watched as Jane (Krysten Ritter) — another one of Jesse’s girlfriends — overdosed. Frustrated that he was losing control over Jesse, Walter snuck into their apartment to wake Jesse up. As a result, Jane rolled onto her back and started choking on her puke.

This was such a surreal moment for the audience as Jane choked on her puke from the overdose. It’s a familiar end and a much more tragic one. Watching the scene play out was disturbing and is something that is usually censored on TV.

Walter Performs a Prison Hit

After drug dealer Gus’ death, his right-hand Mike (Johnathan Banks) loses his men to imprisonment. However, Walter is not satisfied with leaving loose ends. After gathering the names of the men, against Mike’s wishes and judgment, Walter hires Neo-Nazi hitmen to take them all out.

Although assassination montages are not new tv and film, the deaths of Mike’s men are explicit and brutal. In almost three minutes, juxtaposed by the serene Nat King Cole rendition of "Pick Yourself Up," the audience watched as each of the men are killed, either by being mass shived or burned alive. It’s enough to make one sick to their stomach.

Gus’ Explosive End

One shocking scene that aired on TV was when Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) died. Walter — like always — had to regain his control and power over the situation. Gus was a rival that could keep up Walter and was a threat to everything Walter knew. While Gus was visiting a cartel leader who he thought was a rat, he ends up in the center of a massive explosion planned out by Walter.

The audience sees the explosion, but not the aftermath. But one thing the audience does see is one last shot of Gus. Gus, amongst the smoke and dust, emerges from the room. However, at this point, half of his face has melted off. It’s gritty and shocking; it’s one of those rare, explicit moments that airs on TV.

The Death of Tomás

Another brutal moment is when a young boy dies at the hands of a drug dealer. His death was the result of Jesse caring about him being used in drug dealing, and he demands that Gus limit the boy’s involvement. As a result, the same boy ends up murdered by those same drug dealers.

Unlike Walter poisoning a young boy, these drug dealers killed one simply because he no longer was useful and was nothing more than a liability. The circumstances of his death are shocking, to say the least, and most shows and films avoid writing a story about a child drug dealer because of how unsettling it can be.

Todd Kills an Innocent Child

After successfully stealing loads of methylamine — a vital ingredient to make their bland of crystal meth — Jesse, Walter, and their new partner Todd relish in their victory. However, their victory is soured when a young kid stumbles upon their heist. The kid, innocent and simply friendly, waves at them. Todd, however, does not hesitate and shoots the kid dead.

It’s a moment that happens so fast, and it’s completely unexpected. Out of all these moments, this one is far more disturbing and is sure to upset the stomachs of viewers, and it's a scene that would not normally air on TV.

