The final season of Riverdale aired last year, allowing for some of the show's cast members to embark on other projects. Although Charles Melton is the series alum with the most buzz since the release of May December, Vanessa Morgan is about to share the spotlight as the new lead of the upcoming CW procedural, Wild Cards. The series follows two characters that are polar opposites, one being a con artist and the other being a cop who often plays by the rules. As these two individuals partner up to solve crime cases, they go from an improbable pairing to a match made in heaven. If you are eager to dive into another buddy-cop adventure, here is all the information you need to know before the series premiere.

Yes, Wild Cards does have a release date and it is fast approaching. The CW procedural will begin to air in the U.S. as of Wednesday, January 17 at 8/7 EST. There are 10 episodes in total, meaning that the remaining episodes will come out on a weekly basis after the TV show's premiere. In case you miss the episode of the week, you can catch up online by streaming it via the CW website or the app.

Canadian viewers must know that the series started airing last Wednesday, January 10, through CBC. The episodes are available to watch afterward via CBC Gem.

Is There a Trailer for 'Wild Cards'?

The trailer for the procedural drama came out on December 4, and by the likes of it, Vanessa Morgan plays a savvy con artist who is accidentally caught by the police. The sneak peek shows the actress as Max Mitchell, waiting at the police headquarters to get a ride home. Little does she know that the cop who is appointed to take care of her is Cole Ellis, a demoted detective who follows the rules to a tee. As Max overhears the police talking about a new case, she shares some of her input with Cole, which results in the two of them taking over the investigation together. As the character uses her con abilities to help catch the thief, she proves she is a worthy asset in the police department. Given that the series is procedural, the trailer also shows various clips of Max pretending to be different people depending on the investigation that she is helping with. It is also clear that, despite her and Cole having nothing in common, they work well with each other.

Who is Starring in 'Wild Cards'?

Close

As previously mentioned, Morgan is one of the leads in Wild Cards. The Canadian actress is popularly known for playing Toni Topaz in Riverdale, but prior to that role, she had starred in MTV's Finding Carter and in the Disney Channel series My Babysitter's a Vampire. In an interview with CBC, Morgan shared why she was attracted to the role of Max in Wild Cards:

"The script was so fun, so different from any other procedural that I've seen. I loved [my character] Max. I loved how different my character was. She's a con artist, dressing up and disguising herself as other people… People are really gonna like and really fall in love with these characters."

Giacomo Gianniotti plays Cole, the righteous cop who partners with the con artist. Before landing this role, the actor gained notoriety for his performance as Dr. Andrew DeLuca in Seasons 12-17 of Grey's Anatomy. In an interview with Popternative, Gianniotti talked about reading the script for Wild Cards for the first time:

“When I read it there was a lot of light and levity and fun to it. We got to root for these really cool heroes that complimented each other in very interesting ways but they were very different characters. I thought the mysteries each week were very intelligently constructed and fun for the audience and viewer.”

Aside from these two leads, Terry Chen (The Lake) plays Chief Li, the leader of the Metro Police Force. Other side characters in the series are Amy Goodmurphy (Totally Killer) as Detective Yates, Michael Xavier (The Amityville Curse) as Detective Simmons, Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210) as George Graham, and Fletcher Donovan (Firefly Lane) as Ricky.

What Is 'Wild Cards' About?

Here is the official logline for the series as per CBC:

A spirited con woman and a demoted by-the-book detective are given the chance to redeem themselves. The catch? They have to find a way to work together each using their unique skills to solve crimes.

Who Is Making 'Wild Cards'?

Image via The CW

Michael Konyeves is the showrunner behind Wild Cards, and he has a lot of experience within the procedural genre. His previous credits include the Netflix original Bad Blood (which led him to win the Canadian Screen Award for Best Drama Writing) and Law and Order: Organized Crime. The series is directed by several professionals who have been tied to popular TV projects. James Genn (The Good Doctor) and Winnifred Jong (My Life With the Walter Boys) are two of the five directors of Wild Cards. The series was predominantly written by Kristin Slaney, who was previously an associate producer on a limited series called The I-Land.

This buddy-cop drama is a Canadian production by CBC that was acquired by The CW to air in the US. The network that launched many well-known YA shows in the early 2000s (One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl to name a few) is now focused on providing more adult programming. Wild Cards is only one of the latest acquisitions by The CW that connects with a mature audience. Sight Unseen is another co-production between the network and a Canadian channel (in this case CTV), and it will also be released in January 2024.