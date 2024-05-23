The Big Picture Wild Cards fans rejoice! The comedic crime-drama has been renewed for a second season on The CW.

The show follows a cop and conwoman duo who stumbled into crime-solving and form an unlikely team.

With strong ratings and viewer support, the second season is highly anticipated and tentatively set for winter 2025.

Good news for Wild Cards fans everywhere: the Canadian police comedy-drama has been confirmed by Deadline to be officially returning for a second season on The CW. The upcoming season will follow up its “spicy” first season, which premiered on The CW in January 2024 and ran for ten episodes wrapping up in March. With a season finale that was watched by over half a million U.S. viewers, Wild Cards quickly cemented itself as one of the more popular shows to come out of The CW in the past year — making its announcement of a second season anything but a "wild card" for most of its viewers.

The story of Wild Cards pairs a rough-around-the-edges cop named Cole Ellis — played by Giacomo Gianniotti of Grey’s Anatomy fame — with a more laidback conwoman named Max Mitchell, played by Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan. These two unlikely partners are unexpectedly thrown together when Mitchell helps Ellis solve a local crime while under arrest. Mitchell and Ellis are consequently offered prizes that neither of them can resist — Ellis the chance of a promotion to his former status, and Mitchell the opportunity to stay out of prison — all in return for their willingness to work together as an official crime-solving team.

The announcement of a second season was revealed this morning at the Upfronts Presentation by CBS Entertainment, which is responsible for Wild Cards’ broadcast in Canada. While it is not yet confirmed when the season will begin production, it has been tentatively slated for an air date of winter 2025 on The CW, and will run for 13 episodes.

What Else Has Been Going On With The CW?

The renewal of Wild Cards marks a victory for The CW after a week of cancellations, namely those of the crime drama The Spencer Sisters and Jared Padalecki’s western drama Walker, which recently received the axe after four seasons.

In addition to Wild Cards, The CW has gotten mileage out of its sports drama series All American, which additionally birthed a spin-off under the title All American: Homecoming. While a seventh season of All American has yet to be ordered, its series showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll reportedly has high hopes for a renewal and the chance for more “stories to tell.”

Other upcoming programs on The CW’s docket include the fantasy The Librarians: The Next Chapter and the Sherlock Holmes-influenced Sherlock & Daughter, which will air in late 2024 and early 2025 respectively. How these shows will compare in ratings to Season 2 of Wild Cards remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure: Mitchell and Ellis have proven to be a winning formula for The CW, and the network seems unlikely to put a stop to their adventures any time soon.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Wild Cards and any other CW dramas.