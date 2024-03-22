The Big Picture Wild Cards is a captivating procedural series filled with romance and suspense, starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti.

The series draws parallels to Castle, featuring a dynamic duo of a by-the-book cop and a clever criminal, leading to an irresistible partnership.

With cultural references to iconic films and thrilling plotlines, Wild Cards showcases the impressive chemistry between Morgan and Gianniotti, making it a must-watch.

She fought the law, and she won. Vanessa Morgan is the con artist extraordonaire, Max Mitchell, in a new series about grifting. Living off the grid her whole life, she finally meets her match in the form of detective Cole Ellis, played by Giacomo Gianniotti. Working in exile due to a past scandal at work, Ellis has now been demoted to being a "water-cop," but that all changes when Max walks into his jail cell, so to speak. Airing on the CW in partnership with CBC Broadcasting, Wild Cards is an upbeat crime caper, drenched in romance and suspense.

The series shares many undertones with the crime-comedy series, Castle. Preceding Wild Cards, Castle was a cop procedural that aired on ABC for a total of 7 sevens, from 2009-2016. Nathan Fillion stars as crime mystery novelist, Rick Castle, and Stana Katic co-stars as NYPD Detective, Kate Beckett. When a woman is murdered similarly to one of Castle's mystery novels, he's brought on to help Beckett solve the case, and he winds up staying. At the approval of the NYPD, Castle begins to tag along with Beckett as they solve hundreds of cases, and bases his next detective in his novels off of her. He proves an invaluable asset to solving murders with his particular expertise, and along the way the two wind up falling for each other. Though Wild Cards has just begun, it's a clear successor to Castle, and love is slowly but surely beginning to bloom for the unlikely heroes.

What Is 'Wild Cards' About?

Wild Cards follows an experienced grifter, Max Mitchell, who lands in hot water after getting caught and arrested while knee-deep in a con. Portrayed by Vanessa Morgan, it's her first television leading role since the end of the teen mystery series, Riverdale, where she played fan-favorite character, Toni Topaz. Morgan was born to play Max, and shows off not only her comedic chops, but her chameleon-like ability to slip into any character to con criminals into confession. Her partner in crime is the disgraced detective, Ellis, and Giacomo Gianniotti is the perfect match for Morgan's eccentric performance. Max proves instrumental to Ellis while helping solve the case of a murderous con artist in the pilot episode, and Max is then ordered to serve out her probation by assisting him in his case load. If the pair are successful, Ellis also can finally ditch being a water-cop, and rise back up in the ranks to detective again.

As they continue working on cases from murder to bank robberies, Max and Ellis can't help but begin to develop feelings for one another. They are also at a unique advantage as Max's father is also a con artist, currently serving time in prison. He's often consulted while the duo catch thieves and killers, as he's the best of the best. But, the threat of him teaming up with his daughter to pull a fast one on Ellis and the police loom near. Wild Cards is a much-needed addition to the cop procedural genre, and embraces all the quirks and comedy that comes with featuring an eccentric white-collar criminal in the lead.

The Partnership in 'Wild Cards' Shares Major Similarities to Castle and Beckett in 'Castle'

The Castle and Beckett partnership in Castle became one of the biggest romantic ships on television when the series aired. Nathan Fillion had an endless amount of charm as a charismatic writer breaking all the rules. Stanic as Beckett nailed the straight and arrow detective stereotype, and then slowly but surely began to loosen up, thanks to Castle's child-like enthusiasm. The behind-the-scenes drama between the Castle stars became just as intriguing during its run, and the series abruptly ended with Season 7. In Wild Cards, Max and Ellis are reminiscent of Castle and Beckett's relationship as they take on a new case each episode, and they're irresistible. Max is a relentless chatter box who refuses to follow the rules, while Ellis is terrified to step outside the box. But as they continue to work with each other, they take a little and give a little, and find that they actually make a great team.

Where the two partnerships differ, is that Castle is a writer, and the worst he can do is offer bad publicity. Though Max is helping the police, she is still a con artist. The danger of her potentially playing a con on Ellis to break free loomed all through the first season and frequently threatened their growing friendship. But, the similarities between the two buddy cop pairings are still there, just with different stakes. When Max is assigned to serve out her probation with Ellis despite not sporting a badge in the pilot, she even acknowledges how their situation is similar to the plot in Castle. It's a fun moment that winks at the audience. As a whole, Wild Cards has many pop culture references, especially in the cases the partnership solves. The series even names episodes after famous films; for instance, episode 8 is titled "Eternal Sunshine of the Therapized Mind."

'Wild Cards' Earns Cultural Currency With Homage to Iconic Movies

Image via Blink49 Studios

Wild Cards gets creative in the ways in which it makes subtle nods to famous crime-caper films and murder mysteries. A stand-out episode in Season 1 features Max going undercover in a workplace where a misogynistic boss reins terror upon his employees, including a fed-up assistant who believes she deserves better. Entitled "Strangers on a Wave," Morgan gets her Dolly Parton moment as she dons a blonde wig, heels, and a southern twang as sweet as honey as she infiltrates the office to steal secrets. Simultaneously, Gianniotti does his best Keanu Reeves, and worms his way into an Australian surfer gang that is connected to the murder of a fellow surfer. It's a clear nod to Reeves's role as undercover agent Johnny Utah in Point Break, and the workplace environment Morgan infiltrates is clearly similar to the feminist classic, 9 to 5. The episode is the perfect showcase for Morgan, and she effortlessly skates in and out of a Texas drawl and disguises as she gets to the bottom of the murder.

The pop culture references don't end with "Strangers on a Wave," fortunately. Wild Cards pulls out all the stops in the episode, "Dead of Night," when a crazed stalker plants various attacks on famous actors on a popular vampire show. Clearly a satire on iconic vampire series such as The Vampire Diaries or True Blood, the series makes fun of show business, while also unfolding a nailbiting mystery of a deranged killer. The episode even features Twilight star Ashley Greene as the series producer on the fictional show. It's a clever nod to Greene's past as one of the starring vampires in the iconic film series. Add the growing romantic tension between Max and Ellis on top of a steamy vampire show, and the episode becomes an irresistible crime-caper comedy.

'Wild Cards' Is a Fun Crime Caper Worthy of Attention

Vanessa Morgan is undeniably electric in Wild Cards. She finally gets to take the lead after acting in a supporting role on Riverdale for several seasons, and she steals the spotlight. Across the 10 episodes that have aired during Season 1, Morgan becomes a grifter for the times. The series is reminiscent of iconic con artists who've graced the silver screen for decades, like The Sting or Ocean's Eleven. Max is a free, uninhibited woman who has found that the system has not been built for her, so she decides to break free of it and create her own rule book instead.

Gianniotti is the perfect cool to Morgan's fire. For now, their relationship is platonic, but their relationship and Wild Cards is off to a promising start. When Max and Ellis aren't solving crimes, they're hanging out on Ellis's boat, drinking beer, and hanging out with his cat, Marc. At the end of its freshman season, the series succeeds in delivering a delightful new procedural which combines crime, romance, family drama, and comedy all in one. It’s a winning successor to Castle, while forging its own path.

