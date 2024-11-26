If names like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy chill you to your core, but you haven’t yet heard about the atrocious crimes committed by Israel Keyes, you’re going to want to pay especially close attention to Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at the latest title to come from ABC News Studios. Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls delves into the fourth installment of the true-crime franchise and focuses on a serial killer whose dedication to being prepared, and a continuously puzzling motive fooled law enforcement officials across the country. Over four installments, the Hulu series will give audiences a look at never-before-seen interviews between the captured perpetrator and investigators, as well as those who brought him into the hands of justice before he took his own life while behind bars.

Today’s exclusive trailer teases the complicated and chaotic case that’s set to unfold when the latest Wild Crime arrives on December 5 only on Hulu. Although he had been up to plenty of nefarious activities prior to the disappearance of Samantha Koenig, it was the kidnapping of the 18-year-old Anchorage, Alaska resident that put Keyes directly in the vision of authorities. Snatching her from her place of work - a small coffee drive-thru joint - Keyes’ disguised face was all over security camera footage, however, the psychopath was still able to give the police the chase of their lives. But his capture is just the beginning of the twisted tale, with plenty of other missing persons cases and slayings about to unfold thanks to Keyes’ thirst for fame in the interrogation room.

What Else Does ABC News Studios Have in Store For Audiences?

While eager viewers are waiting for the arrival of Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls at the beginning of next month, the production studio has plenty of other titles already available on Hulu. Right now, interested parties can head over to the streamer to catch binge-worthy projects like Impact X Nightline and Truth and Lies: The Hunted. There are also three other installments of Wild Crime to check out, with each season focusing on a different murder case committed in some of the country’s most beautiful outdoorsy areas, with Season 2 even transporting audiences to California’s famed Yosemite National Park.

Barely scratching the surface, if you think the trailer for Season 4 of Wild Crime is full of twists and turns, just wait until the full story comes out on December 5. You can check out Collider’s exclusive trailer sneak peek above.

Watch On Hulu