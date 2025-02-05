Martin McDonagh is back with another darkly intriguing project, and this time, he’s bringing some heavy hitters along for the ride. Wild Horse Nine, the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s next film, has officially landed at Searchlight Pictures, with John Malkovich, Mark Ruffalo, and Parker Posey joining the previously announced Sam Rockwell in leading roles, as per Deadline and Variety. Cameras are set to roll in March on Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island (you know, that place with the really big heads), which is certainly a lot more exotic, if just as isolated, as the Irish isle setting of The Banshees of Inisherin.

That film, which starred Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, was a critical and commercial hit, and was nominated for nine Academy Awards at the 95th Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (McDonagh), Best Actor (Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), and Best Supporting Actress (Condon). Distressingly, despite being one of the most talked about movies of the year, it went home empty-handed at the end of the night.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the film reunites McDonagh with Searchlight, Blueprint Pictures, and Film4, the same dream team behind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin. McDonagh’s partnership with Rockwell continues as well, marking their third collaboration after Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards, the latter earning Rockwell his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Where Do I Know the 'White Horse Nine' Cast From?