Michael Greyeyes is a longtime character actor best known for his roles on series such as Fear the Walking Dead and the current Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls, but it was the HBO shows True Detective and I Know This Much Is True that forced me to sit up and ask "who is that guy?" So when he turned out to be the lead in a Sundance movie titled Wild Indian, I wasn't the least bit surprised, because the 54-year-old Naive American actor had certainly paid his dues and earned the opportunity the hard way.

What did surprise me was how he'd make a meal out of that opportunity. Because make no mistake, Greyeyes gives one of the year's creepiest performances in this indie thriller, which hails from talented writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Vertical Entertainment acquired Wild Indian out of Sundance and just released a trailer, which you can now watch below.

Greyeyes stars as Michael, a man who covered up a young classmate's murder decades ago and has since moved on from his reservation as well as his fractured past. When a man (Chaske Spencer) who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and child from the demons of his past.

Jesse Eisenberg co-stars as Michael's boss, and the supporting cast also includes Lisa Cromarty and Hilario Garcia III.

Greyeyes is absolutely chilling in this movie, which reminded me of American Psycho in a way, as I really did see echoes of Christian Bale's Patrick Bateman in his well-calibrated performance, which is quietly terrifying. Frankly, I was also impressed with Spencer, a veteran of the Twilight franchise whose work here is quite powerful.

Wild Indian will be released in select theaters and on VOD platforms on Sept. 3, so watch the trailer below, because it's pretty great. Like, this is the best-case scenario for this trailer, which does a great job of accelerating over its two-minute running time. It's probably even better than the actual movie, which is good -- don't get me wrong -- but not entirely satisfying. I'm just saying, this trailer is how it's done, so give it a look. Trust me.

