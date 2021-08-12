Michael Greyeyes is a longtime character actor best known for his roles on series such as Fear the Walking Dead and the current Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls, but it was the HBO shows True Detective and I Know This Much Is True that forced me to sit up and ask "who is that guy?" So when he turned out to be the lead in a Sundance movie titled Wild Indian, I wasn't the least bit surprised, because the 54-year-old Naive American actor had certainly paid his dues and earned the opportunity the hard way.

What did surprise me was how he'd make a meal out of that opportunity. Because make no mistake, Greyeyes gives one of the year's creepiest performances in this indie thriller, which hails from talented writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Vertical Entertainment acquired Wild Indian out of Sundance and just released a trailer, which you can now watch below.

Greyeyes stars as Michael, a man who covered up a young classmate's murder decades ago and has since moved on from his reservation as well as his fractured past. When a man (Chaske Spencer) who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and child from the demons of his past.

wild-indian-kate-bosworth-social
Image via Oklahoma Film and Music Office

RELATED: LeBron James to Produce Native American Basketball Movie 'Rez Ball' for Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg co-stars as Michael's boss, and the supporting cast also includes Lisa Cromarty and Hilario Garcia III.

Greyeyes is absolutely chilling in this movie, which reminded me of American Psycho in a way, as I really did see echoes of Christian Bale's Patrick Bateman in his well-calibrated performance, which is quietly terrifying. Frankly, I was also impressed with Spencer, a veteran of the Twilight franchise whose work here is quite powerful.

Wild Indian will be released in select theaters and on VOD platforms on Sept. 3, so watch the trailer below, because it's pretty great. Like, this is the best-case scenario for this trailer, which does a great job of accelerating over its two-minute running time. It's probably even better than the actual movie, which is good -- don't get me wrong -- but not entirely satisfying. I'm just saying, this trailer is how it's done, so give it a look. Trust me.

KEEP READING: Taika Waititi Putting His Executive Producer Power Behind Native American Feature 'Frybread Face and Me'

michael-keaton-batman-the-flash social
Michael Keaton Describes the First Shot of Batman in 'The Flash': "Whoa, This Is Big"

Tim Burton fans will be very happy about what Keaton just told us.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1858 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider