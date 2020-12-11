Plus, what it was like working with the intense rain machines.

With writer-director John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme now playing in theaters and available On-Demand, I recently got to speak with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dorman about making a movie based on Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is about an Irish farmer named Rosemary (Blunt) whose heart has been set on her neighbor Anthony (Dornan) for her entire life. The problem is Anthony is completely oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Meanwhile, Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken) has been planning to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), which causes Anthony to finally confront what he really wants.

During the interview, Emily Blunt and Jamie Dorman talked about why they both wanted to be part of this project, what it was like dealing with all the rain while filming, the importance of Guinness in Ireland, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dorman:

How much money will they get from Ireland from all the people that will visit the country after seeing this movie?

How much Guinness beer did they drink on and off set while making the movie?

Did they feel like there wasn’t enough rain in this movie?

What was it about the script that made them want to make this film?

Image via Bleecker Street Media

Image via Bleecker Street

Image via Bleecker Street

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Trailer Sees Anthony Mackie Dodging Missiles Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes look like they have chemistry to spare.