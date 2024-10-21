The Wild Robot has been one of the year's biggest success stories at the 2024 box office, and it's about to reach even new highs. Despite being available for purchase on digital platforms, The Wild Robot grossed more than $10 million domestically during its fourth weekend in theaters, and is set to enter the top 15 highest-grossing domestic movies of the year soon. The film needs less than $4 million to pass Alien: Romulus, which finished its theatrical run with $105 million domestically coupled with $42 million internationally. The Wild Robot recently passed Bob Marley: One Love, the Kinglsey Ben-Adir-led biopic, which exited theaters just shy of $97 million domestically. The Wild Robot also recently passed The Fall Guy to become one of Universal's biggest movies of the year.

Currently sitting in the #16 spot, it's not out of the question for The Wild Robot to rise in the 2024 domestic box office rankings as high as #13. Once it passed Alien: Romulus with $3.6 million more domestically, it will need $6 million more to move past IF, the Ryan Reynolds-starring and John Krasinski-directed family flick that has been a streaming hit on both Paramount+ and Prime Video. If The Wild Robot can jump past IF, it will have a much smaller gap of only $2.2 million more to pass Paul Rudd's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. However, #13 is likely as far as The Wild Robot will climb on the list, as it would need a major surge of more than $25 million after passing the Ghostbusters sequel to pass A Quiet Place: Day One, another Lupita Nyong'o-led flick.

‘The Wild Robot’ Features A Star-Studded Cast

The aforementioned Lupita Nyong'o plays the lead role of Roz in The Wild Robot, with Pedro Pascal playing Fink, Roz's guide to the forest. Kit Connor, known for his breakout role in Heartstopper, plays Brightbill in the DreamWorks animated film, the small duckling that Roz adopts and takes into her care. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu was also tapped for a role in The Wild Robot, where she plays Vontra, and Mission: Impossible veteran Ving Rhames plays Thunderbolt. Star Wars icon Mark Hamill lent his voice to the role of Thorn in the film as well.

The Wild Robot is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Runtime 101 Minutes Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios

