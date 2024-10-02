The battle between the Autobots and ROZZUM unit 7134 at the fall Box Office is about to end with a whimper, as The Wild Robot verges on already overtaking Transformers One in the list of highest-grossing films at the 2024 Box Office. Currently, Transformers One sits 28th on the list, with a total domestic haul of $39.6 million. Just over $1 million behind, and threatening to close the gap within the next 24 hours, is The Wild Robot, with the DreamWorks project currently on $38 million domestically.

This comes following the most recent daily rankings, in which Transformers One finished in third place and The Wild Robot in first. However, the numeric gap between the two was much larger than their rankings would suggest, with the Chris Sanders-helmed animation almost quadrupling its Autobot rival. The Wild Robot made an impressive $2.2 million from 3,962 theaters nationwide, whereas Transformers One only managed just over $600,000 from an even higher 3,970 theaters.

It is certainly true that Transformers One's time in theaters has been longer than The Wild Robot, which can somewhat account for the disparity in their placement in the most recent rankings. But, alas, the Josh Cooley-directed feature has sadly underwhelmed at the Box Office thus far, with positive critical and public reception unable to impact ticket sales. Nevertheless, the movie has still been an unquestionable hit with those who have seen it, with the film receiving a certified fresh 98% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, this is the exact same rating achieved by The Wild Robot, with equality in their reception unable to be replicated at the Box Office.

2024 Has Been an Incredible Year For Animation

Close

The frustrating underperformance of Transformers One is only a blip in the incredible run of animation at the 2024 Box Office. Animation does regularly prove a hit with audiences, but it is fair to see that recent years have seen some go under the radar and fail to make the splash their production companies may have predicted. About a third of the top 10 highest-grossing films at the US Box Office this year have been animated, with two taking up spots in the top 3. In eighth place, Kung Fu Panda 4 kicks its way to an impressive $193 million, with Despicable Me 4 going bananas with a remarkable domestic haul of $360 million in third place. Above all, however, and unquestionably 2024's outstanding hit, has been Inside Out 2, with the Pixar sequel hitting a highly emotional $652 million on its way to becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The Wild Robot is about to surpass Transformers One at the 2024 Box Office. You can catch the DreamWorks feature in theaters right now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

