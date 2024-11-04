When one imagines the very best of animation, the likes of Cinderella, Toy Story, and Shrek come to mind. Now it's about time to add The Wild Robot to that list, with the movie about to join an enormously impressive Box Office group. Officially, The Wild Robot is about to enter the top 100 animated movies of all time at the domestic Box Office. Currently, with $121 million in US ticket sales, the adaptation is just $5 million away from entering the top 100, although its worldwide Box Office is already greater than several of the films in its way.

Between The Wild Robot and the top 100 sit a selection of beloved animated titles, with The Good Dinosaur in 103rd, Rango in 102nd, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs in 101st, and 2007's Bee Movie in the all-important spot number 100. There are several other movies from this year in the top 100, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has kept tabs on the success of animated features in 2024. In 53rd spot on the list is Kung Fu Panda 4 with a domestic haul of $193 million; Despicable Me 4 just missed out on the top 15 with a total of $361 million, but it's the mind-blowing success of Inside Out 2 that remains the year's biggest winner, with the sequel topping the list with a whopping $652 million.

'The Wild Robot' is a Public and Critical Hit

The Wild Robot's magnificent 98% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating is an easy indicator of the film's success, with almost all who watch it showering the movie with praise. At a time when DreamWorks movies have often proved hit-and-miss, The Wild Robot stands as a major return to form for the production company and a reminder that, at their best, they are well worthy of being Pixar's biggest rivals. The Wild Robot is both narratively and visually a delight, with Collider's Shaina Weatherhead saying in her review:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling , and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

The Wild Robot is about to enter the top 100 animated movies of all time at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

