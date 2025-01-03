DreamWorks is a beloved animated giant that brought us franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and more. It prides itself on being one of the best production companies and arguably one of the best things that has happened in the animated landscape. Though the company is not really saying goodbye for good, it recently marked the end of an era with The Wild Robot being its last fully animated in-house title. A perfect swan song for such a remarkable era of animation at large, the Chris Sanders-directed animated feature came as a poignant and visually striking film that exceeded expectations at the box office. After becoming one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time, it is now poised to dominate the streaming world. According to Variety, The Wild Robot is set to arrive on Peacock on January 24.

Aside from its streaming release on Peacock, The Wild Robot is available for rent and purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and VOD platforms. The film can also be purchased via DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD, which was made available on December 3, 2024. Based on Peter Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, the animated sci-fi film chronicles the tale of a robot named Roz (short for ROZZUM unit 7134) that is shipwrecked on a strange, uninhabited island. Stuck in the middle of nowhere, Roz must learn to adapt to a harsh environment filled with unfamiliar creatures.

'The Wild Robot' Is One of the Best Animated Movies of 2024