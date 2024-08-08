The Big Picture The Wild Robot boasts an all-star cast led by Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal in a heartwarming animated film.

The film, directed by Chris Sanders, centers on a robot stranded on an island forming bonds with others.

2024 sees a rise in animated movies dominating the box office, with The Wild Robot set for a September release.

An upcoming animated film that boasts one of the most impressive casts of all time just got a new look. Universal Pictures has officially released a new trailer for The Wild Robot, showing off the film's impressive ensemble which is led by Black Panther and Quiet Place star Lupita Nyong'o. The trailer shows Nyongo's Raz bonding with other characters in the film after being stranded on an island. Joining Nyong'o in the cast are plenty of names you know well, including Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill, and many, many more. The film comes from the mind of Chris Sanders, who previously wrote several of the most iconic Disney movies of all time, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Mulan.

The Wild Robot will release exclusively in theaters on September 27 later this year, and if it follows in the footsteps of previous Dreamworks film Kung Fu Panda 4, it may very well be streaming on Peacock several months later. Sanders and Nyong'o have been working on The Wild Robot for more than three years now, and with the film less than two months away, it's time for promotion to ramp up as the finish line gets closer every day. Previous trailers for The Wild Robot have shown off the film's stunning visuals and also leaned into the emotional aspect of connecting with found family, and the third trailer does a little of both while also adding a splash of humor to lighten the mood.

2024 Has Been a Big Year for Animation

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse found success at the box office in 2023, 2024 has taken the profits to a new level. The top-grossing movie of the year thus far is animated (Inside Out 2), which recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time. There are three more animated movies in the top 11 grossing films of the year, with Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, and The Garfield Movie all grossing more than $200 million worldwide. Big blockbusters such as The Fall Guy, Furiosa, Argylle, and Challengers all failed to reach the box office highs of even Garfield, proving that animation is still a major cash cow in 2024.

The Wild Robot premieres in theaters on September 27. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for news of when tickets go on sale.