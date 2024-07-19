The Big Picture Jessie Buckley's rise as an actress has been an enigmatic journey full of acclaimed projects.

Jessie Buckley has one of the most exciting, albeit unorthodox, rises to prominence of any breakout actress of the past decade. Generally, it takes a role in a mainstream superhero project or a major dramatic television role to put a new face on the map. However, Buckley’s talents are ones that speak for themselves, as she’s managed to work with such highly respected storytellers as Sarah Polley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charlie Kaufman, and Noah Hawley within a relatively confined period of time. As easy as it may be to pin her string of successive hits on sheer luck, Buckley’s talents were evident for anyone who saw her breakout performance in the underrated musical comedy Wild Rose.

Wild Rose in of itself seems like an anomaly, as it certainly feels like “the type of movie Hollywood doesn’t make anymore.” It’s a movie about music that doesn’t ape off the success of a popular pop star or draw from a recent Broadway smash; it’s an ostensibly inspirational underdog story that dedicates a significant amount of time to exploring the mental well-being of its characters. Ultimately, it’s a film about dreamers who feel that their dreams are too big, a notion that somehow seems more powerful when it’s now filtered through the eyes of a child. Although a film this unabashedly sincere risked being “out of touch” with the way Hollywood works today, Wild Rose is a warm and inviting crowd pleaser that benefits from Buckley’s sensational leading performance.

Wild Rose A troubled young Glaswegian woman dreams of becoming a Nashville country star. Release Date September 8, 2018 Director Tom Harper Cast Jessie Buckley , Sophie Okonedo , Julie Walters Runtime 101 mins Main Genre Drama Writers Nicole Taylor

What Is ‘Wild Rose’ About?

Set in Glasgow, Wild Rose explores the rise of a single mother who aspires to be a country singer, like the ones that she has listened to from Nashville, Tennessee. Life has been relatively hard on Rose-Lynn Harlan (Buckley). In addition to raising two kids on a limited income, she has recently completed a year’s prison sentence after attempting to smuggle heroin into, ironically, a prison. As Rose-Lynn begins to put the pieces of her life back together, she realizes her criminal conviction means that many of the musical opportunities she had once been awarded are no longer viable. A conversation with her mother, Marion (Julie Walters), suggests to her that it might be best to put all notions of stardom behind her. This only further solidifies Rose-Lynn’s desire to beat the odds, and prove everyone wrong. While her family sees her doubling down on her employee obligations as a sign of newfound dedication to parenthood, Rose-Lynn is really trying to raise funds to justify her trip to America.

Wild Rose succeeds in being an inspirational story because it doesn’t attempt to deny the reality of the situation. Rose-Lynn realizes that as a single mother of two with a criminal record, she’s no one’s idea of a pop star. Fame is always elusive and unpredictable, and even those with great talent are often swept under the radar for various reasons. However, Rose-Lynn’s greatest attribute is her sincerity. The notion of a Glaswegian woman who grew up loving the music of Hank Snow and Chris Stapelton may seem like a gimmick, but for some reason, these artists speak to Rose-Lynn. Rose-Lynn isn’t motivated by a desire for fame or to purposefully defy her inherent culture; she simply wants to celebrate the music she really loves, and hopes to share in that celebration with like-minded artists. It’s a unique hero’s journey that is perfectly fitting for such an unorthodox performance.

‘Wild Rose’ Doesn’t Hit Music Movie Clichés

Films about music that essentially serve as “Cinderella stories” are nothing new, but Wild Rose avoids many of the clichés that are common within “rags to riches” narratives. Rose-Lynn’s trajectory is elevated in no small part by Buckley’s bubbly personality. Even more emotional is watching Rose-Lynn have to prove that she is worthy of following her dreams, despite her checkered past. Beyond wanting to show that she’s more than just one mistake, she’s ultimately hoping to transform her life. As she learns once her odyssey in America begins, the reality of the music industry is much more complex than that.

There’s a gentleness to the storytelling in Wild Rose that allows director Tom Harper to reach some profound emotional truths. Even when Rose-Lynn is finally able to begin performing in Nashville, she’s met with the uneasy feeling that she is still not at home. Home, she realizes, is wherever you make it; even if she feels culturally indebted to Nashville, Glasgow is where she owes her upbringing to. It’s a sharp condensation of the idealized version of the “American dream” that is often seen as the ultimate goal. This realization leads to "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)," the standout song of Wild Rose’s original soundtrack.

‘Wild Rose’ Marked Jessie Buckley’s Career Breakthrough

Wild Rose is a film that hinged on the charisma of its lead actress; had Buckley not been musically adept or charming enough to justify the audience’s attention, then the earnest musical drama could have fallen completely flat. Thankfully, Wild Rose was met with unanimous praise, and succeeded in earning Buckley a series of other strong roles. After receiving a surprising BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actress, Buckley later joined the cast of the prestige HBO miniseries Chernobyl, FX’s anthology crime show Fargo, and the Oscar-nominated Women Talking.

Wild Rose isn’t the only unorthodox project that Buckley has attached herself to, as she has appeared in, as many of her best roles have been in films that are challenging to pin to just one genre. Between the strange arthouse horror dramedy I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the body horror film Men, and her Oscar nominated role in the psychological family thriller The Lost Daughter, Buckley has made it a goal to surpass any expectations. Wild Rose set high expectations for the rest of her filmography, and thus far, she appears to be fulfilling them.

