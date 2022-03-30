Author Dan Brown's children's book Wild Symphony will soon be a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Akiva Goldsman is developing an animated film based on the book.

The film will follow Maestro Mouse as he travels across the world to find members for an orchestra. The book was first published in 2020, with illustrations by Susan Batori. Brown will write the film's screenplay. It will also feature music written by Brown. "In many ways, my lifetime love for classical music began with film, and so I'm especially excited to be working with such talented partners to bring Wild Symphony to life in the form of an animated feature," said Brown. Brown is well-known as the author of the Robert Langdon book series, which began with 2000's Angels & Demons. The books have been adapted into a film series directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon. A prequel television series The Lost Symbol was released on Peacock in 2021 and starred Ashley Zuckerman as Robert Langdon.

Goldsman will be a producer for the film. His previous work includes writing the screenplays for 2017's The Dark Tower (directed by Nikolaj Arcel), Rings (directed by F. Javier Gutierrez), and 2015's The 5th Wave (directed by J Blakeson). Goldsman also adapted Brown's books for 2006's The Da Vinci Code and 2009's Angels & Demons. "I'm so excited to join up with my old friend Dan Brown and my older friend Mike Deluca and company to bring this marvelous book of Dan's to the screen," said Goldsman. Weed Road Pictures' Greg Lessans will also be a producer for the film. MGM will produce the film.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Akiva Goldsman on 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2, Season 3, and What's Challenging About Q

The film is part of a first-look film production deal between Goldsman and MGM. Goldsman and Weed Road Pictures are also developing two series for MGM as part of a first-look television deal. One of the series is an adaptation of Larry Niven's 1970 science fiction book Ringworld. It is being developed for Amazon Prime Video. He is also working on an adaptation of the 2019 young adult book Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff. The book is the first of the Aurora Cycle trilogy and continued in 2020's Aurora Burning and 2021's Aurora's Ending.

No official date has been announced for when Wild Symphony will be released. In the meantime, fans can watch Brown's and Goldsman's work in 2006's The Da Vinci Code.

'CODA' to be Re-Released in Theaters Following Oscars Wins

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (156 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies