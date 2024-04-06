The Big Picture Enigmatic plot twists keep viewers guessing about characters’ motivations in Wild Things.

Characters in Wild Things are malicious to an absurd degree, playing upon the audience's expectations.

The infamous sex scene in Wild Things distracts viewers from the film's biting satire of class and wealth disparity when it only emphasizes the film's themes.

It is often the case that a film achieves such significant popularity when its most memorable moments are identifiable for those who haven’t actually seen it. The infamous trench run in Star Wars is recognizable for those who have never watched an entry in the galaxy far, far away, and the iconic dance number from Pulp Fiction is ingrained within the minds of everyone, whether you're a Quentin Tarantino fan or not. While it’s exciting when a memorable movie moment transcends its initial appearance, a sequence’s fame can sometimes lead to mismanaged expectations about its context within the original text. Although it has earned the reputation of being a seedy and salacious work of exploitation, 1998's Wild Things is far more satirical and intelligent than its notorious sex scene may suggest.

Set in an affluent suburban community in Florida, Wild Things is a modern noir thriller that analyzes media sensationalism and the abuse of privilege and power in the upper class. The film centers on the charismatic, popular guidance counselor Sam Lombardo (Matt Dillon), whose prominent role within the community is thwarted when the wealthy student Kelly Van Ryan (Denise Richards) accuses him of sexually harassing her. Given that Kelly’s mother is the powerful real estate heiress Sandra (Theresa Russell), the accusation becomes the subject of intense gossip and speculation within the highly judgmental community. Skepticism about Lombardo’s innocence is further threatened when Kelly’s classmate, the outcast Suzie Toller (Neve Campbell), makes similar accusations.

Wild Things (1998) A police detective uncovers a conspiracy behind a case involving a high-school guidance counselor when accusations of rape are made against him by two female students. Release Date March 20, 1998 Director John McNaughton Cast Kevin Bacon , Matt Dillon , Neve Campbell , Theresa Russell , Denise Richards , Daphne Rubin-Vega , Robert Wagner , Bill Murray Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Stephen Peters

‘Wild Things’ Has Several Plot Twists

Although it begins as a fairly straightforward courtroom thriller, Wild Things features many shocking plot twists that keep the viewers guessing about the characters’ motivations. After Lombardo’s lawyer, Kenneth Bowden (Bill Murray), proves in court that Suzie and Kelly were lying in order to extort him, the resulting bailout funds become the film’s MacGuffin. The funds were taken from a trust fund that would only be awarded to Kelly upon her mother’s death, and the film reveals that Lombardo was in league with his two accusers to gain access to the financial benefits. As is the case in many classic noirs, no character is completely honest all the time; the viewers are left to select kernels of truth to believe and fill in the rest for themselves.

Related Sex Is Back in Movies — But It’s Different Sex appears to be making a comeback in mainstream movies...why did it vanish in the first place?

While the film presents the conspiracy without a winking sense of self-awareness, the characters in Wild Things are malicious to an absurd degree. Dillon gives a great performance that reflects the two-faced nature of Lombardo’s public persona; despite claiming to be taken advantage of by his wealthy students, Lombardo’s activities before the trial are so inordinately suspicious that it is impossible to grant him any sense of empathy. Similarly, Campbell and Richards do a great job at showing how the two girls take advantage of the court’s affinity for stories of abuse; there’s humor to be found in the performative way they discuss their experiences during the courtroom proceedings, reflecting the deceitful and bogus nature of their testimonies and the lack of respect they have for the justice system.

‘Wild Things’ Plays Upon the Audience’s Desires

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the entire film is laced with double entendres and references to lurid activity, Wild Things became most closely associated with its infamous sex scene. After the revelation that Lombardo, Kelly, and Suzie were working together to receive the rewards of the defamation lawsuit, the trio engage in an explicit sexual encounter that gained significant notoriety in the pre-Internet era of 1998. The scene fulfills an important role in the plot, as it speaks to the selfish nature of each character. Despite playing upon the town’s reputation with their malicious lies during the court proceedings, Kelly and Suzie are more than happy to celebrate their victory. Given the film’s commentary on the consequences of excess, conveying this twist through a highly graphic sex scene was the best way to prove its satirical point.

It’s ironic that this moment dominated the discourse about Wild Things because, within the context of the movie, the sex scene distracts the viewer from what’s actually going on. After watching his two cohorts from afar, Lombardo returns to attack and apparently kill Suzie so that he can share the profits exclusively with Kelly. This twist was foreshadowed early on, as it was evident that someone of Kelly’s status was too greedy to share her reward with an outcast like Suzie. However, the film puts so much emphasis on sexuality that the revelation regarding the real conspirators comes as a more significant twist.

The attention the Wild Things sex scene received only proved the film’s point, as it serves as a warning about paying attention to controversial news stories that lack any greater context. The audience is ironically duped into the same situation as the characters are, as they are willing to engage with Kelly and Suzies’ motivations to the point that they're revealed to be entirely superfluous. The constantly changing loyalties of the characters reflect the frequent misreporting of these “guilty pleasure” news stories, allowing Wild Things to succeed as a great work of satire.

‘Wild Things’ Is More Than a Sex Scene — It's a Biting Satire of Class

Close

While it’s easy to dismiss as a trashy sex thriller, Wild Things is a clever satire of wealth disparity that gets surprisingly dark in its final act. It’s notable that in a film where nearly every character meets a violent demise, it’s Suzie (who comes from a less affluent background) who comes out victorious. It’s perhaps because the film presents its wealthy characters in such a despicable light that general audiences were able to ignore how truly morbid some of the film’s twists are.

Although it shocked viewers at the time, Wild Things was released in a decade when erotic thrillers were more widely accepted. While arthouse films have incorporated more sexual content in recent years thanks to Poor Things and Saltburn, it’s hard to imagine a mainstream film as lurid as Wild Things becoming as successful today. Wild Things’ sex scene may have cemented its legacy, but the film itself is a more probing and insightful work of crime fiction than it is often given credit for.

Wild Things is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix