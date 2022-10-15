A British Army veteran finds the place he truly belongs in a new trailer for the upcoming Prime Video nature documentary Wildcat. The film follows Harry Turner, a misunderstood young man suffering from PTSD and depression after being discharged from service in Afghanistan. He ventures out into the Amazon to end his own life far from home where nobody can find him or know whether he's still alive or not. Before he has the chance to execute his plan, however, he meets American scientist Samantha Zwicker and agrees to help her by becoming a surrogate parent to a young, orphaned ocelot.

After introducing viewers to Turner and the problems that led him to Peru, it shows how he found meaning through working with Zwicker. Turner narrates, quite literally calling their chance encounter life-changing as it gave him something bigger to be a part of. Zwicker saw the changes in him as they spent more time together, watching him grow from a misunderstood, lost soul who traded an education for military service into an important person in her life with plenty of dedication to her cause. It's all incredibly heartfelt as Turner finds his place with Zwicker, doing everything from carrying sloths through the rainforest to joining her for cookouts.

At the center of their bond, however, is the titular wildcat. The tiny ocelot is dependent on Zwicker and Turner to survive, relying on them for food, social interaction, and protection. In keeping the defenseless creature away from the clutches of poachers that would exploit it or the harsh reality of nature, Turner has something to take pride in. To be the perfect surrogate for the feline, however, he needs to overcome his own demons and give his all to the cause. Wildcat explores depression and the support systems people use to overcome their problems and, for Turner, that support system is Zwicker, the ocelot Keanu, and the wilderness.

Wildcat is a collaborative effort hailing from Emerging Earth Films founder Melissa Lesh and former National Geographic and Washington Post photojournalist Trevor Frost. It marks the feature debut for Lesh who previously directed and co-wrote the documentary shorts Fairy Shrimp and Odonates. She got the chance to premiere the film at the Telluride Film Festival back in September to solid reviews with many outlets praising how the film weaves a typical nature documentary with a remarkably human premise. Producers include Alysa Nahmias of AJNA Films and Joshua Altman of Harmonium Pictures.

Wildcat will premiere in limited theaters on December 21 before arriving on Prime Video on December 31. Check out the trailer below: