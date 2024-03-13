The Big Picture Wildcat trailer showcases Flannery O'Connor's intense storytelling & personal struggles.

Maya Hawke leads star-studded cast in biopic highlighting O'Connor's devotion to writing.

Ethan Hawke emphasizes importance of O'Connor's work in shaping narrative of the film.

The world of American author Flannery O'Connor comes to life in the first trailer for Ethan Hawke's latest film Wildcat. Starring the multi-talented director's daughter, Maya Hawke, the biopic follows a young O'Connor through the process of writing and publishing her debut novel, taking a multifaceted look at who the prolific writer is along the way. Beyond being an author, she's also a devout Catholic wrestling with how her art and faith mesh together while fighting a personal battle with Lupus. In the footage, she seeks not just a good story, but grace amid such a difficult time in her life.

O'Connor's vivid storytelling is on display from the beginning of the trailer as one of her more violent, gritty scenes unfolds during her narration. Although a gifted creative, she endures a strained relationship with her mother (Laura Linney) who is less than supportive of her work. Instead, she confides in God, sharing her desire to write a defining novel even as everyone around her seems to discourage her from penning stories that aren't "cute" and "make her readers suffer." When her Lupus begins to take a toll on her, it's only another reason for her to escape into her writing and push for that one good story before she loses the chance to create it. Altogether, the footage promises a story all about finding grace and pursuing passions, even when the world seems to be conspiring against oneself.

In addition to directing, Ethan Hawke put his own writing skills to work alongside Shelby Gaines for the screenplay while also taking inspiration from some of O'Connor's most famous publications, like A Good Man Is Hard to Find, and Other Stories. Maya Hawke and Linney lead a star-studded ensemble for the biopic featuring Echo star Vincent D’Onofrio and Steve Zahn. The feature will be one of multiple notable projects released this year involving the younger Hawke, joining Inside Out 2 in June.

'Wildcat' Is a Very Personal Film for Maya and Ethan Hawke

When it comes to O'Connor's work, Maya and Ethan Hawke have a personal relationship given a shared appreciation that spawned from reading her book A Prayer Journal together. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival where Wildcat premiered, Maya shared how the novel became an important part of her life as she sought to become an actor and how it ultimately led the two of them to make the film thanks to their love of O'Connor. Regarding how the narrative was constructed with help from the author's stories, Ethan Hawke explained that it was so important to implement her work because of how she shared bits of who she was through each piece:

"I believe that it's an old, ancient idea that thought leads action. Everything in this room happened first in our heads. It has to be dreamed of before anything exists. In a lot of ways, people always think, 'Oh, your dreams, your imagination, that's not real,' but in many ways it is real. I had this experience when Maya had the idea of making a movie about Flannery O’Connor. I was like, 'Alright.' I had read a bunch of her when I was younger, but I just spent the summer, and I read her entire works. I started to see her arise from her own writing, and I just could picture this woman, and I thought, 'Wow, she's communicating who she is by her themes and what she's thinking about.' I was like, 'Could you make a movie that did that?'”

Wildcat opens in theaters on May 3. Visit our guide here for everything we know so far about the biopic ahead of its release.