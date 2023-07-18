Prime Video has released the first image from their upcoming revenge thriller, Wilderness, a story about a couple who can't move forward due to a heartbreaking betrayal. Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) are a young married couple who seem to have everything that can be desired from the first years of their relationship. The pair decide to go on a road trip, without thinking about the catastrophic consequences the activity would bring to their lives. After all, some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country are also the perfect spot to get revenge.

When they arrive at their dreamy destination, Liv comes to the realization that Will had an affair, disappointingly breaking the trust they shared after they got married. While on their trip, the pair runs into one of Will's colleagues, a young woman with a promising career and an adorable relationship with her boyfriend. Cara (Ashley Benson) and Garth (Eric Balfour) will get involved with the initial couple in unexpected ways, leading the four characters into the violent plot about to take place in the middle of nowhere as danger lurks around every corner.

The series will be based on the book of the same name by B. E. Jones, where the four main characters were first introduced to the world. Prime Video has consistently adapted contemporary novels in an attempt to add productions to their catalogs that could attract younger viewers. Just this summer, their wholesome romance adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, will be coming back with a second season. Drama, love, and plenty of plot twists will be included in Belly's (Lola Tung) journey, allowing her to keep growing while she decides who she should date.

The Filmmaker Behind the Mystery

None of the suspense taking place in Wilderness would be possible without So Yong Kim, the director behind the upcoming drama series. Before she was hired by Prime Video to work on the project based on B. E. Jones' work, the filmmaker helmed episodes from series such as Roar. That show was an anthology by Apple TV+, where several women navigated the experience of analyzing the perception other people had of them, in a dark comedy full of social commentary. If Roar is any indication, So Yong Kim will certainly bring a unique perspective to the world she establishes in Wilderness.

