The cast for Amazon Prime Video's original drama series Wilderness is beginning to stack up. According to Deadline, joining Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen for the Firebird Pictures series are Pretty Little Liar's star Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Claire Rushbrook, and Morgana Van Peebles. There is no current release date set, but the show will premiere sometime in 2023.

When Collider first reported that the romantic thriller was underway, only the series' leads, Coleman and Jackson-Cohen, were confirmed in writer and creator Marnie Dickens' adaptation of the B.E. Jones' novel of the same name. Wilderness is centered around a young British couple, Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen), exploring the National Parks of America, but they aren't just there on vacation. The trip was Will's idea of a fresh start after he rocked the glamorous foundations of their otherwise perfect life in New York, after Liv discovers he has been having an affair. Heartbroken and distraught, thousands of miles from their small hometown, Liv decides the only way to mend her broken heart is revenge. "Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare."

Most recently the cast added Benson, best known for her role as Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars, to play Cara alongside Balfour who will be portraying Garth. Rushbrook is set to play Caryl, Blake as Detective Rawlins and Van Peebles as a character named Ash. Jonathan Keltz (Entourage) is also set to join the show as Detective Wiseman, as well as Talia Balsam (Mad Men) as Bonnie. Additionally, Crystal Balint (Midnight Mass) will be joining fellow Mike Flanagan alum Jackson-Cohen as Liana, Natalie Sharp (The Flash) as Marissa, Geoff Gustafson (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Zach and Jake Foy will reunite with Reign co-star Keltz as Anton.

No other details as to who the characters will be in relation to Liv and Will have been released, but Wilderness is currently filming in the U.S. and Canada. The series is produced by Firebird Pictures and writer and creator Dickens is executive producing. Other executive producers are director So Yong Kim (Lovesong), and Elizabeth Kilgarriff who is also credited with writing.

Wilderness is launching in 2023 and will be available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video "in over 240 countries and territories."