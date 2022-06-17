Prime Video has announced that Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman will co-star with The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the streaming service's upcoming original thriller Wilderness. Filming for this twisted new drama romance is set to begin this month across the U.S., Canada and UK., Deadline reports.

Based on the B.E. Jones' novel and adapted to screen by Marnie Dickens, Wilderness is a dark love story that follows British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) through America's perilous National Parks on holiday. On the outside, Liv and Will seem to have the perfect relationship: a solid marriage; their attractive new life in stylish New York City, far from their rural hometown; and their entire lives stretching out before them. The only thing that could throw a wrench in their idyllic lives is Will's affair, which Liv has just found out about. After the aches of heartbreak and disbelief subside, they leave room only for Liv's fury. She's no longer concerned with their happily-ever-after, but instead opts for revenge. When Will proposes a fresh start with a vacation through the National Parks of America, Liv sees this not as an opportunity to heal, but to enact the perfect retaliation.

Coleman said:

“I’m very much looking forward to getting on the road, into the wilderness and the depths beyond. Working alongside Oliver, we will be exploring the boundaries of a relationship that is tested in unimaginable ways and in the hands of the wonderful So Yong Kim, Marnie Dickens and Liz Kilgarriff at Firebird Pictures. I know this is going to make for an extraordinary trip.”

Jackson-Cohen is no stranger to dark roles. Fans will recognize the actor from his work with creator Mike Flanagan on both hit Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor where he portrayed the doggedly fearsome Peter Quint, opposite Victoria Pedretti (You). His other film credits include the role of the menacing Toni in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter with Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Jessie Buckley (Men) and Olivia Coleman (Wonka), as well as The Invisible Man. Jackson-Cohen's next feature length project is the biopic drama Emily, directed by Frances O'Connor, about the life of Emily Bronte.

Coleman is best known for her performance as Clara in Doctor Who, which earned the actress a BAFTA nomination, as well as her role in the Emmy-nominated series Victoria. Recently she portrayed Marie-Andree Leclerc in the Netflix original miniseries The Serpent. Coleman's feature credits include Me Before You with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Captain America: The First Avenger. She's starring in an upcoming project titled Klokkenluider that is currently in post-production, opposite Tom Burke (Only God Forgives).

The Amazon original, Wilderness, is directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim (Lovesong). It is produced by Firebird pictures and other executive producers include Elizabeth Kilgarriff and writer Dickens.

There is no official release date, but Wilderness will begin streaming in 2023 on Prime Video..