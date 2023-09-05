The Big Picture Wilderness is a thrilling series about a marriage gone wrong, where a woman seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband during a dream trip into nature.

The series explores themes of codependency, blurred boundaries, and survival, with a darkly twisted cat-and-mouse game between husband and wife.

With a talented ensemble cast, including Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Wilderness promises to deliver a gripping and emotionally charged tale.

What is the appropriate response when a life of love and blissful companionship deteriorates into a cesspit of betrayal and vengeance? That's the question in Prime Video's new series Wilderness starring Jenna Coleman, as she puts together an elaborate plot to get back at her husband for his infidelity. There is one burning question answer though: how far is too far for revenge?

A new trailer for Wilderness introduces us to the characters of Liv (Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). To many observers looking in, they are the perfect couple with the perfect marriage. However, cracks begin to form when Liv discovers her husband's dark secret - he has been unfaithful to her. That is, however, after the couple have embarked on Liv's dream trip into the embrace of nature. With America's national parks part of their destination, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite, and her husband's dark secret emerging to taunt her in the daylight, perhaps this perfect trip is the perfect location for an accident. In this thrilling and emotionally charged tale, secrets and passion mix to concoct a deadly brew capable of destroying all involved.

Wilderness is based on B. E. Jones' novel of the same name, and the trailer teases a whirlwind of emotions throughout. The series' lead Coleman describes the drama as “... a darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife. A drama about codependency and freedom. Boundaries and blurred edges. Revenge and sanity, or the lack thereof. Ultimately Liv’s tale is one of survival—it becomes a very primal, visceral, and feminine tale of coming into her own.”

Image via Prime Video

The Team Behind Wilderness

Joining Coleman and Jackson-Cohen as part of the series' ensemble are Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour as Garth, Claire Rushbrook as Caryl, Marsha Stephanie Blake portrays Det. Rawlins and Morgana Van Peebles plays the role of Ash. Others include Jonathan Keltz as Det. Wiseman and Talia Balsam as Bonnie. The series is created by Marnie Dickens, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

Wilderness premieres September 15 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below: