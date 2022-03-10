If you’re already a fan of Fox’s TV drama 9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story), then you are fully aware of the plethora of different calls/emergencies that dispatch receives on a daily basis. Many of these calls are based on actual, real-life 911 situations. With excellent dramatic performances by Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and company, it’s easy to take in and experience the raw emotion felt during these emergency events.

And for those of you who just couldn’t get enough of life or death circumstances, then, for sure, you experienced the same spectrum of nerve-racking moments by watching the spinoff show, 9-1-1 Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, and Ronen Rubinstein. With emergencies ranging from unique individual moments to full-on natural disasters, you never know what’s in store for our heroes whenever that phone rings. And with Ryan Murphy in control, you know you’re bound to witness every graphic detail possible.

For those of you who’d like to relive some of those most shocking moments, we are going to take a look at some of the wildest calls in the 9-1-1 Universe:

Partying Hits New Heights - “Next Of Kin” (9-1-1, Season 1 Episode 3)

If you're a parent who has never once worried that this could happen at your kids' birthday party, I wouldn't blame you, its pretty unlikely. On the other hand, the fact that this is something that actually once happened in real life is probably enough to push some parents' minds into the realm of concern.

In this episode, dispatch gets a call from a child's birthday party. A man, fixing an inflated bounce house, along with children, is swept away into the sky by gusty winds. The emergency response team now finds itself tracking down a flying party-box, which is now taking an aerial tour of the city. As mentioned earlier, this event not only actually happened, but there’s been more than one reported case! The most notable one was in 2014 when three children were actually still inside the house when the structure took flight. Luckily, despite some injuries, all three kids survived.

Head + Cement + Microwave - “Under Pressure” (9-1-1, Season 2, Episode 1)

When it came to the premiere of Season 2, most fans were left talking about the large earthquake that hit Los Angeles towards the end of the episode, pushing the responders into a city-wide emergency situation. But before the weight of a natural disaster falls upon their shoulders, the team receives a call for help with a much wackier problem.

Here, in the episode we are introduced to the character Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), dispatch gets a call about a group of Vlogger friends who have been trying to film a video, hoping it will go viral. What are they attempting to do in the video, you ask? Nothing too crazy. Just trying to encase one of their heads with cement, inside a microwave. Honestly, who hasn’t tried that at one point? Even though a tube was sticking out of the cement for the victim to breathe, the attention-grabbing scheme obviously does not go to plan. The responders are forced to open up the microwave by smashing the newly-cemented block off the victim's head, then resuscitate the poor guy. The scene concludes nicely with Bobby (Peter Krause) kicking the Vlogger’s phone into the nearby pool, essentially destroying all the footage. Satisfying.

Baby Needs A Plumber - “Pilot” (9-1-1, Season 1, Episode 1)

Knowing this is the pilot episode, there was sure to be at least one wild call, in order to set the tone of this series when it premiered on Fox back in early 2018. A snake-owner being strangled by her own pet was high up on the list, but the storyline of a newborn baby needing to be extracted from a toilet’s plumbing takes the cake.

When a panicked teenage mother prematurely gives birth to her baby, she makes a pretty bizarre decision: Flush the newborn down the toilet. Duh! This scene absolutely sets the proper tone for the rest of the series moving forward. Viewers now knew that this show was going to provide some terrifying situations that may have a little craziness to them and sometimes even a little humor. With this stuck-newborn moment, the team of heroes established that they not only have guts of steel but a gentle touch as well. Mix it in a little bit of lubrication and, well, let’s just say that the poor kid had to experience being pushed out of one too many small spaces!

Roller Coaster From Hell - “Let Go” (9-1-1 Season 1, Episode 2)

Attempting to let news fans of the show know that the first episode wasn’t just a fluke, the creators decided to pull on our terror strings once again. This time, giving us an emergency that no one wants to believe is even a possibility. Anyone who has ever been to Six Flags, or any amusement park for that matter, takes one look at those roller coasters that go upside down and think to themselves, “I can’t fall out of that right?” Well, you can, and it has actually happened.

This mechanical death trap (metaphorically posing as the emotional ride viewers take every week), is the culprit of the disaster highlighted during the second episode of this first season. Here, a smaller-sized roller coaster, with loops, is the scene of the emergency. The team is horrified to find that the roller coaster has gotten stuck, mid-loop, with passengers hanging on for dear life. In fact, one guy who wasn’t properly strapped in, immediately falls to his death, while his friend desperately waits for help to arrive. Unfortunately, the help comes too late as the friend becomes another fatality of this unimaginable situation. Thankfully, the other riders end up getting rescued before suffering the same fate.

No Bull, This Happened - “Studs” (9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 1, Episode 5)

This episode is riddled with eye-popping/cringe-worthy moments, but none of them may be equal to the call dispatch gets from a “cow breeding facility.” In this episode, a farmer is trying to obtain the stored semen of a bull that has recently passed away. The owner of the business, knowing how much that bull meant to the farmer, raises the price in order to take advantage of the man’s emotions. Well, you don’t get in between a farmer and his bull semen, that’s for sure.

And in this case, the owner of the insemination factory found this out the hard way. The 9-1-1 team finds that the factory has been set on fire, causing different chemicals and certain liquids (you can imagine what) to explode all over the place. Apparently bull semen is always stored around highly-explosive materials. Based on actual events that happened in Australia, actor Rob Lowe explained that the scene was filmed in the style of Saving Private Ryan. Not totally sure if that was for dramatic or comedic effect, but it managed to achieve both. No bull.

Conjoined Twin Choking - “Everyone and Their Brother” (9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 2, Episode 6)

If when you are watching the events of this episode and only find yourself amazed by learning that you can choke to death by eating too much peanut butter, then your fascination radar may be way off the mark. That’s because you’ve overlooked the fact that the person experiencing this peanut butter emergency is actually fused to his twin brother. That’s right, here we have Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) fielding a call in which conjoined twins are currently living through their worst day. Well, at least one is.

Knowing that the team isn’t going to arrive on time, Grace's helpful verbal directions are comically peppered with an unusual conversation with the non-choking twin. She learns that although these twins are attached at the head, they haven’t really been too “close” lately. Thankfully, with the focused professionalism of Grace, she’s able to properly instruct the twins on how to handle the situation. If you had to pick out the most important life-lesson coming from this situation, it's that you need to start using teaspoons instead of tablespoons when inhaling your Skippy.

Imp’s Time To Shine - “Friends With Benefits” (9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 2, Episode 4)

Getting a call, as the one Grace does in this episode, from someone who refers to himself as “Imp” (Pulp Fiction fans will surely know what that is) may be strange in itself. However, the strangeness gets even more bizarre when this Imp explains that he and his “Master” are being attacked by a swarm of bees living inside the walls of their home. And Master is allergic. Sounds like another day at the office.

As the team arrives to be the heroes they always are, the Imp is frantically trying to untie himself from the bondage his Master put him in. This requires the poor guy to dislocate his own shoulders to slip out of the restraints. Grace takes this role on (almost too well) as she suddenly becomes the dominatrix and orders the Imp to not only pop out his own shoulders, but to also stab his Master with an EpiPen to save her life. I’d say the Imp deserves a promotion.

