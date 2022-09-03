The well-known archeologist, Indiana "Indy" Jones (played by Harrison Ford), made the field of archeology even more exciting. There have been four Indiana Jones films, with the last film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, premiering in 2008 with Indiana Jones searching for a crystal skull with unearthly origins.

The fifth Indiana Jones will premiere on June 30, 2023. Over the last few months, there have been many sneak peeks teasing viewers as to what they will see in the upcoming film. ProducerFrank Marshall teased viewers that they would enjoy the film. While fans count down to the release date, there are plenty of interesting and surprising facts about each film that fans might not have known about before.

Legless Lizards Instead of Snakes in Well of Souls

In Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana searched for the Ark of the Covenant. While searching for the artifact, his clues led him to the vault known as the Well of Souls. As he dropped his torch into the Well of Souls, he uttered the famous line, "Snakes, why did it have to be snakes?" Snakes covered the entire floor of the vault.

In reality, the Well of Souls didn't just include snakes. According to IMDb, the Well of Souls scene in the film included legless lizards. At first glance, legless lizards look like snakes; however, once looking closely at the reptiles, legless lizards have ear holes, whereas snakes don't have them. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is available on Paramount+.

Harrison Ford (Not a Stunt Double) Was Being Dragged Behind a Truck

In the Mission: Impossible films, Tom Cruise performed a few stunts, and many viewers sat on the edge of their seats, wondering if the stunt in the film might go wrong. In the Indiana Jones films, Ford performed almost all of the stunts. This included the scene in Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark, where Indy was pushed out of the truck and maneuvered himself underneath it.

A stunt double performed the scene where Indy was underneath the truck, but in the next scene, where Indy was holding the rope behind the truck, that was performed by Ford himself. The scene was inspired by a similar scene found in the 1939 film Stagecoach, where one of the characters was dragged by the stagecoach as he held onto the horses' reigns.

The Fedora was in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History

Superheros are identified by their outfits: Superman has his cape, Batman has his black suit, and Captain America has his blue and red striped costume with his iconic shield. Indiana Jones is known for his brown fedora, brown clothes, and whip.

Even in the most dangerous moments, he narrowly avoided leaving behind any pieces of his outfit. Throughout the four Indiana Jones films, he never significantly altered his outfit. However, he did have to part way with his outfits when they appeared in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Kate Capshaw Was Really Covered In Bugs

Indiana Jones films don't hold back on using real animals in their scenes. Some scenes mixed in other reptiles to create a more dramatic scene, such as when Indy descended into the Well of Souls. He wasn't the only character that had to face his fears.

In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Kate Capshaw played Willie Scott, a singer who met Indy during one of her performances. During the film, Willie is trapped in a temple, and soon giant bugs start crawling all over her. According to Empire Online, Capshaw worked with real bugs and claimed she had to take a sedative to calm her nerves. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is available on Paramount+.

'Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade' (1989) Had The Most Chase Sequences

Action movies are packed with chases. In movies like Gone in 60 Seconds and Mad Max: Fury Road, the car chases are one of the climactic points of the movie and sometimes the part of the movie that audiences can recall after watching it. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade had many moments where viewers might have questioned whether Indy would be caught or injured.

Out of the four Indiana Jones movies so far, the third film included a variety of chases. There are a total of six different chase sequences that alter between Indy running on foot, escaping by train, and driving a boat, motorcycle, and car. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is available on Paramount+.

Filmmakers Were Given Access to Grand Canal in Venice for One Day

Films such as The Blues Brothers or Home Alone shot their scenes on location. Other filmmakers used green screens to transport their characters to different locations. Shooting on location isn't easy because, depending on the place could be busy with tourists or community members, and a film crew wouldn't be able to capture the atmosphere or scene the way they intended to capture it.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade shot some of their scenes in Venice. One particular scene for the film included the Grand Canal, the channel that flows through Venice, where Indy climbs out of a manhole and jumps in a boat to escape his pursuers. According to IMDb, the film crew was allowed access to the Grand Canal for one day (approximately six hours) to shoot this scene.

'Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' Used An Unused Scene from a Different Film

Not every scene makes it to the final film. This is why viewers who purchase DVDs of the films will likely find multiple deleted scenes of the film. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crytal Skull also included scenes that didn't make the final cut, but what did make the final cut was a scene that originally was part of another movie.

In the documentary Back in Time, which described the scripts and ideas that went into making the film Back to the Future, mentioned that the film was supposed to have a completely different ending than intended. The proposed ending involved Marty McFly hiding in a refrigerator to escape an explosion. The explosion would eventually activate the time machine. In Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy hid in a refrigerator of a model home the moment he heard a countdown. The refrigerator was the perfect hiding spot for him to survive an explosion. It isn't too much of a stretch to link the two scenes, as Spielberg and his company, Amblin, were heavily involved in the production of Back to the Future.

