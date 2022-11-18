Godzilla is a series that began almost 70 years ago, and is therefore one of the largest and longest-running in film history. There have been dozens of Godzilla movies released since the original, way back in 1954. While western audiences are likely more familiar with the character's appearance in Hollywood-produced films (in 1998, 2014, 2019, and 2021), most films in the series were made in Japan.

Many hardcore Godzilla fans enjoy the movies from both countries for different reasons, but will tend to hold the Japanese films dearer in their hearts. With an announcement that there's to be a new live-action Godzilla film in 2023, now's as good a time as any to highlight just how unpredictable and diverse the series can be. While some Godzilla films are more serious affairs - including the somber and thought-provoking original - the following 10 showcase the craziest (and often most entertaining) Godzilla films made in Japan, ranked from moderately wild to gloriously ridiculous.

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Shin Godzilla only just cracks the top 10 when it comes to out-there Godzilla movies. In many ways, it's one of the more serious entries in the series, as it maintains a similar premise to the downbeat original film from 1954. There are no other monsters for Godzilla to battle, and it instead aims to look at how modern-day politicians/armed forces would respond to a sudden threat like Godzilla.

It's the way that Shin Godzilla portrays the titular monster that makes it unusual. This Godzilla is designed in a radically different way from past iterations, and when he's in his final form, he's the stuff of nightmares. His other forms are no slouch when it comes to looking strange and terrifying, either, and seeing him quickly grow throughout the movie also makes it stand out from other Godzilla films. The darkly funny commentary on the failures of bureaucracy to deal with Godzilla also gives the film an unexpected and unusual - yet welcome - satirical edge.

'Destroy All Monsters' (1968)

Destroy All Monsters was the ninth Godzilla movie overall, and was gonzo enough to be a suitable conclusion for the franchise, had it been the final one. The sense of finality comes from the fact that this movie gathers almost all the monsters from the previous eight films and puts them in a movie together, with a huge battle at the end featuring the lot of them making for the film's best sequence.

Thankfully, it wasn't the end, because for as over-the-top as this film felt compared to most of what came before, the series had more boundaries to push in the following decades. For getting so many monsters into one movie, Destroy All Monsters stands as one of the best Godzilla films of the 1960s.

'Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla' (1994)

There's no need to explain what makes Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla such a crazy movie, when it's all explained in the title. Getting Godzilla to fight foes who looked like him and matched him physically was often a great time (see all the Mechagodzilla films, for example), so this movie had a go at making Godzilla fight another Godzilla... from space.

It's certainly not one of the better Godzilla movies, but it has its moments, and you have to begrudgingly give it some credit for the ludicrous premise. One year later, the series found better success in getting Godzilla to face off against another monster similar to him: Destoroyah, who was birthed from the Oxygen Destroyer weapon that killed Godzilla in the original 1954 film.

'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

One of the craziest things about Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack is its very long title. It also stands out for giving the series its evilest version of Godzilla seen so far, and for featuring more fantasy elements than the usually science-fiction-focused series.

The over-the-top elements are crazier on paper than they are in execution, because truth be told, this Godzilla film is one of the most gripping in the whole series. It's not a serious or particularly sad movie, but the threat posed by Godzilla is more intense, and it treats the destruction he can cause more seriously than many other movies in the series.

'Godzilla vs. Biollante' (1989)

One of the most underrated films in the Godzilla franchise would have to be Godzilla vs. Biollante. It's not particularly well-known, but is a favorite among the most hardcore Godzilla fans, largely thanks to the monster Godzilla is pitted against, as well as the surprisingly emotional human storyline.

Admittedly, the strangeness and ambitiousness of Biollante might be one reason we haven't seen the monster return in subsequent films. It's a scientifically-made monster that was created by combining a rose, human DNA, and Godzilla DNA, which then becomes sentient and grows to a massive size. It results in a strange monster in a strange movie, albeit a very good one, with the special effects used to create Biollante being extremely impressive.

'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Godzilla vs. Hedorah marked a point in the series where the creative minds behind Godzilla started making the series borderline experimental. This comes from the fact that Godzilla vs. Hedorah features brief animated sequences, and pits Godzilla against one of his most abstract and unusual foes: a giant smog monster named Hedorah, who was birthed from Earth's pollution.

It was ahead of its time by having such a strong environmental message, which makes it further stand out. It's pretty weird, and fairly grim because of the commentary on environmental destruction, but isn't afraid to have some fun, silly moments, too. The best of those probably comes from how in one scene, Godzilla uses his atomic breath to fly.

'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1962)

King Kong vs. Godzilla was a surprisingly important film for the franchise. It introduced the idea of King Kong and Godzilla being rivals, helped cement the idea that most Godzilla films would feature him battling another giant monster (he'd only fought Anguirus before 1962), and also paved the way for future Godzilla films to get kind of silly.

The American re-edit/English dub of the film gets even sillier than the Japanese original, but the Japanese version contains its fair share of goofy spectacle and over-the-top action, too. It's one of the campier entries in the franchise, so might be an acquired taste. However, the fact it showed Godzilla could stay entertaining and popular in less serious movies meant it helped establish how diverse the series could be, going forward.

'Godzilla vs. Megalon' (1973)

Of all the films released during Godzilla's Showa Era - essentially, all those from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s - Godzilla vs. Megalon stands as the craziest. It might be the most child-friendly Godzilla movie, and sort of feels like it was written by a kid (but in a good way).

It sees Godzilla needing to team up with Jet Jaguar to defeat two giant monsters (Gigan and Megalon), and also introduces an underwater civilization who are called the Seatopians. Jet Jaguar is a robot who's usually human-sized, but he inexplicably becomes giant just in time for the final monster battle. Also, Godzilla defies physics by doing an iconic flying kick in the climactic battle, which needs to be seen to be believed. It represents Godzilla at its campiest, and it's wonderful.

'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)

All that needs to be said when it comes to explaining why Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah is so bonkers is that it's the Godzilla film that features time travel. It takes a Terminator-style plot about going back into the past to take out a future threat, and applies it to the world of Godzilla.

It also features a super-powered alien race called the Futurians who can run very fast, a World War 2 battle against a dinosaur dubbed the Godzillasaurus, and a half-mechanized version of Godzilla's iconic foe, King Ghidorah. It's wild and very silly in parts, but also hugely entertaining as a result.

'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

It's hard to imagine a Godzilla movie being any crazier than 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars. It was made to celebrate 50 years of Godzilla, and like Destroy All Monsters back in 1968, aims to feature as many of the series' monsters as possible in a single movie.

From making fun of the infamous 1998 American take on Godzilla, to its X-Men and Matrix-influenced human storyline, to its relentless pace and overpowered depiction of Godzilla, Final Wars is cinematic insanity in the best way possible. It's a non-stop barrage of monster fights, comically high stakes, and gleefully unhinged tonal shifts, making it the craziest Godzilla film in the entire series so far.

