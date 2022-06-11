Amazon's The Boys is one of the more recent and successful superhero stories to have a red-hot crack at reworking the genre through a lens of wickedly dark comedy and ultra-bloody violence. The Seven are a superhero squad with celebrity status, revered as gods by the adoring public and used as political pawns by Vought, the company that owns them. Yet, the depth of their corruption means they are a far cry from the heroes the world thinks them to be.

Enter The Boys, a vigilante gang of miscreants who have each been wronged by the "supes" in one way or another. A brilliant deconstruction of the genre, The Boys may hide behind a surreal and comedic persona, but it has no problem grappling with some of society’s most polarizing issues. Always finding a way to leave fans in shock, these moments from seasons one and two can only be described as “f*cking diabolical,” and we are still struggling to fathom how they made it onto TV.

A-Train Runs Into Robin

Eric Kripke had no desire of keeping The Boys' shock-and-gore approach secret for long, starting with Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) girlfriend being splattered when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) – a speedster supe – runs through her in the street by accident. The superhero doesn’t even stop to help, zooming away and leaving Hughie a blood-smeared mess by the street.

Fans still had their jaws on the floor by the time the scene ended with all that was left of Robin (Jess Salgueiro) being her hands still being held by a traumatized Hughie. The scene couldn’t have been more effective though, not only establishing the series’ M.O, but setting the meek main character on a trajectory of revenge.

Translucent Gets Terminated

A lot of characters seem to find some nasty ways to go in The Boys, and Translucent (Alex Hassell) was no different. A member of The Seven equipped with impenetrable diamond skin and invisibility powers, he is kidnapped by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie who enlist the help of Frenchie (Tomer Kapon) to find a way to kill him.

After so much of what they try fails Frenchie eventually learns that, while Translucent’s skin is impenetrable, his insides are just like everyone else’s and devises a bomb which is… inserted. While trying to escape, the supe seems to persuade Hughie to let him go, but Hughie ultimately changes his mind, pulls the trigger, and fans get a second exploding body - and a second blood-covered Hughie - in as many episodes.

Popclaw Gets Mind-Blowing Head

In most TV shows a scene where a struggling actress/superhero engages in sexual roleplay with her landlord which leads to rather graphic oral sex would be shocking, to say the least. In The Boys, however, it’s not until disaster strikes that the scene really finds its place among the series’ most gobsmacking moments.

On a high from an ability-enhancing drug known as "compound V,’ Popclaw (Brittany Allen) gets a little too into the roleplay and, with her advanced strength, accidentally crushes the skull of her landlord in the process. The image of his brains projecting from his skull will not soon be forgotten.

It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! It’s Homelander!

It seems the all-American hero has a healthy disdain for planes. After lasering a political rival’s jet out of the sky (killing innocents in the process) in episode one, Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) are called in to rescue the passengers on board a hijacked flight, but the control panel gets damaged in the process making it impossible to save everyone.

Rather than helping who they can, as Queen Maeve insists, Homelander instead opts to avoid the bad press altogether. Crying crocodile tears as he fronts the press, his sociopathic instinct and political prowess to use the situation as a platform to further Vought’s aspirations made his deed even more unbelievable.

"That's A F*cking Baby Supe"

Stumbling upon a facility conducting human experiments on infants who grow to be supes was a memorable scene to begin with, but it reached a new level of hilarious shock comedy when Billy and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) were interrupted by guards. Cornered in the lab, the two heroes look to be in some trouble, but Billy turns the tables by reaching for a baby with laser eye abilities.

In terms of the series, the scene offered an explanation to the supes which defied them being naturally gifted beings. In terms of raw visual obscenity and hilarity, there are few scenes from any television series as effective as this one.

A Whale of a Time

Throughout the first two seasons, The Deep (Chace Crawford) has tried to rescue his beloved sea critters from nasty fates only for his plans to fall flat with horrific consequences. The crayfish’s demise at the grocery store was one thing, the dirty-talking dolphin being run over by a truck another entirely, but it was the bloody, blubbery death of the whale which really got us gasping.

Attempting to blockade The Boys, and earn his way back into The Seven as a result, The Deep shuts the path on the wanted criminals by placing a whale in their way. Billy Butcher opts to go full steam ahead though, and the poor old whale gets impaled by a speedboat. Hughie and Mother’s Milk having a moment inside the whale’s corpse is the icing on the cake.

Stormfront Is Liberty

While looking into Liberty, one of the members of The Seven from decades past, Hughie, Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Mother’s Milk make a shocking discovery concerning Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) true identity. While questioning a past victim of The Seven who was paid by Vought to stay silent, The Boys not only delve into the super squad’s worrying past but also learn Stormfront is a violent racist.

The intense gore in The Boys is so often used as a ridiculous visual that forces laughs from astounded audiences, but there was only heavy silence when we see Liberty’s actions and their horrific aftermath. Timely for obvious reasons, the scene is not only one of the series’ most shocking, but one of its most deeply disturbing as well.

Love Sausage

The Boys’ infiltration of Sage Grove Center provided a lot of eye-popping scenes. Chief among them were those surrounding Russian superhuman "Love Sausage" who, in addition to having super-strength, possesses the ability to stretch a rather particular part of his body.

The moment which left fans wondering if their eyes were deceiving them came when the prisoners of the Vought-owned psychiatric hospital are let loose, seeing chaos break out in the hospital. As Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to survive, Mother’s Milk gets strangled by a giant tentacle. When the fighting subsides, he learns it wasn’t a tentacle.

Losing Their Heads

After Billy had worked tirelessly to get Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman) to testify in court against Vought, it seemed some respite was finally heading to The Boys and their cause. Of course, that was never going to happen and staying true to the series, their plan is thwarted in the bloodiest way possible.

We’d seen one or two heads mysteriously explode already in season two, but what happened at the court case took the brain-bursting to a whole new level. Panic ensued when heads started exploding at random throughout the court, with Vogelbaum forever silenced in the process.

An Epic Climax

The last episodes of season two were stacked with bloody violence, surprise deaths, and plenty of supes facing off against each other. However, it wasn’t until the season's closing moments that the series delivered more unbelievable twists and shocking scenes.

Firstly, we are treated to Homelander having a private momentas he pleasures himself looking over the city. Not shocking enough? Well then, how about anti-supe activist, congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) exploding Alastair Adana’s (Goran Visnjic) head and revealing herself to be the head-popper who had plagued season two.

