It's fairly common to see popular movies get official re-edits or alternate cuts. This often comes in the form of extended editions, which are released on physical media or sometimes re-released in theaters. These can add in deleted scenes that were cut for time from the original version, or add brand-new sequences, special effects, or sound effects. As such, some alternate editions or director's cuts aren't drastically longer, and simply alter the original film in these various other ways.

On the other side of things, a less common (but still significant) type of movie re-edit is unofficial in nature. These are usually done by fans who aim to improve a movie or add things to make it funnier or radically different somehow. The following re-edits are some of the most notable that weren't official and instead done by fans for creative, non-profit reasons.

'The Phantom Edit' for 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (1999)

While the Star Wars prequels have gained more support in recent years, they remain controversial among some fans of the iconic sci-fi/adventure series. Perhaps the most divisive of the prequels is the first of the three: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which brought the series back to theaters in 1999, 16 years after the previous installment, Return of the Jedi.

The Phantom Edit is notable for being the first fan edit to achieve considerable fame online, cutting almost 20 minutes from the movie to quicken the pacing. It also aimed to take out some of the most divisive elements of the movie, including much of the discussions about trade and politics and removing Jar Jar Binks from most of the film.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Weapons' for 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Comedically re-editing the first Harry Potter movie so that wands and magic are replaced by firearms and gunshots, Harry Potter and the Deathly Weapons is an interesting re-edit, to say the least. It makes the entire film considerably less family-friendly, with the relatively light first film now having a body count that rivals the darker, later films in the series.

Considerable editing and special effects were needed to have the characters wielding firearms, with the commitment to such a silly joke being strangely admirable. For anyone who's wondered what a Harry Potter film directed by John Woo would look like, Harry Potter and the Deathly Weapons is the answer.

'Godzilla 1985 - Reconstruction Project' for 'The Return of Godzilla' (1984)

Official re-cuts of Japanese Godzilla movies have been pretty common since the series' inception in 1954. These often involve adding things like an English dub for American audiences, replacing the original Japanese dialogue, and sometimes even adding new characters. This can be seen in the 1956 re-edit of the original 1954 film, which itself was re-edited into an Italian version in 1977.

The most notable of the unofficial edits would probably be the Reconstruction Project for 1984's The Return of Godzilla. It's a fairly subtle re-edit, aiming to combine aspects of the 1984 original and the 1985 American re-edit with the best picture quality available, intending to be an ideal, unofficial remaster of sorts for the pre-existing (and official) American re-cut.

'Memento - Chronological Edition' for 'Memento' (2000)

Christopher Nolan's impressive filmography may not have officially begun with Memento, but it was his breakout film. It's a mystery/thriller that tells part of its story backward, and the other part linearly. Both eventually converge, with the difference between the two timelines shown by having one in color and one in black and white.

The Chronological Edition for Mementotherefore does exactly what you'd expect: it ditches the unique structure to have the film play out more traditionally. Sure, it might defeat the purpose (and undermine the best part) of the original movie, but it is at least an interesting exercise.

'Avengers: Infinity Game' for 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) & 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The Avengers films are undeniably long, and kind of have to be. For years now, there have been a ton of characters in the MCU, and fans expect to see most or all of them pop up in a team-up movie. This led to Avengers: Infinity War being about 2.5 hours long, and its follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, being three hours long.

For anyone who doesn't think a three-hour movie is long enough, Avengers: Infinity Game aims to edit both Infinity War and Endgame together into one film that's almost five-and-a-half hours long. It trims a few sequences and re-orders things slightly, making it feel more complete than just watching the two official cuts back-to-back. It also adds in short scenes from Thor: Ragnarok and Ant-Man and the Wasp for good measure.

'The Thief and the Cobbler - The Recobbled Cut' for 'The Thief and the Cobbler' (1993)

The Thief and the Cobbler is an animated movie with an infamous production history, being in development for many years before it was eventually released in an incomplete format in 1993.

Fans long lamented the fact that this fantasy film was never fully realized, leading to The Recobbled Cut project commencing in 2006. It took footage from various sources, editing them together and adding additional animated content and music to make it feel as complete as possible. In the process, it arguably became one of the most complex (and lengthy) fan re-editing projects of all time.

'Heaven's Gate: The Butcher's Cut' for 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

As the name would suggest, The Butcher's Cut of Heaven's Gate is far from the best one available. This epic (and underrated) Western was originally released in 1980, with the best-known cut being just over 3.5 hours long. There was, however, an official re-edit in 1981 that cut one hour out, and the original workprint version apparently ran for more than five hours.

The Butcher's Cut reduces things to just two hours, and was done by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who said of the edit: "I acknowledge that what I have done with this film is both immoral and illegal." It's therefore not the best version to watch, but it's interesting that Soderbergh was able to cut down such a lengthy film so drastically.

'The Hobbit: The Bilbo Edition' for 'The Hobbit Trilogy' (2012-2014)

The Hobbit Trilogy, like the Star Wars prequels before it, is another divisive trilogy made after a beloved one but set before it. In this case, The Hobbit films pre-date the Lord of the Rings films, and aim to deliver a similar level of spectacle and scope, even though the source material is much shorter.

With The Lord of the Rings, three books became three movies. With The Hobbit, one book became three movies. Due to some fans feeling like this was too long, and disliking many of the new additions, the almost eight-hour trilogy was edited down to four hours in The Bilbo Edition, which aims to keep all the material from the source material, making this re-edit a more direct adaptation.

'Jaws - The Sharksploitation Edit' for 'Jaws' (1975)

You'd be hard-pressed to find many people who dislike the original Jaws, which might make the idea of a re-edit sound like sacrilege. After all, it's an almost perfect thriller, taking a simple premise about three men hunting a deadly shark that's been terrorizing their town and turning it into one of the best films of the 1970s.

Thankfully, unlike many re-edits, The Sharksploitation Edit of Jawsdoesn't aim to improve an already great movie. It maintains the plot and structure of the original, but aims to make it feel more like a grindhouse B-movie, intentionally making things a little rough around the edges to give it a new flavor and style.

'Star Wars: The Despecialized Edition' for the 'Star Wars Original Trilogy' (1977-1983)

The Phantom Edit is far from the only well-known unofficial Star Wars re-edit. The Despecialized Edition is also one of the most famous fan edits of all time, as it aims to re-edit the first three Star Wars films to make them appear as close to their original theatrical versions as possible.

The Despecialized Edition came about because the only widely available official versions of the original trilogy out there have had new effects and scenes added by series creator George Lucas. These special editions have been controversial, and so fans took it upon themselves to piece together footage from various sources to recreate the original versions of the original trilogy, creating what many would consider "true" versions of the first three Star Wars movies.

