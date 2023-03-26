It's become apparent that constant reality TV shows are now a simple fact of life, like death, taxes, and yearly Marvel movies. Some of these shows are beloved, some are despised, some are believable, and some strain credibility to the point where using a word like "reality" to describe them feels wrong. For some decades, within the "genre" of reality TV, some of the most consistently popular shows have been ones that focus on competitions between contestants.

Generally, reality game shows are at their best when they're grounded and simple, or when they're so over-the-top they become like an odd sort of spectacle. The reality game shows below tend to fall into the latter camp, and all have certain rules or creative choices that make them stand out and feel pretty wild. These shows are ranked in order of how unusual or over-the-top they are, starting with the wild and ending with the wildest.

10 'Squid Game: The Challenge' (2023)

The mere existence of a reality game show based on Squid Game is enough to have it included when it comes to discussing bizarre game shows. After all, the 2021 hit show it's based on presents a hellish scenario where desperate contestants are forced into a deadly game, and it's not the kind of thing that should necessarily be replicated in the real world.

And of course, it's safe to assume the 2023 series based on Squid Game won't be as deadly as what was shown in the fictional show, but the production has been already criticized, and the premise has attracted controversy. Additionally, there have been reports of injuries during its production, so for as wild as the show might be, it's not exactly shaping up to be wild in a good way.

9 'Survivor' (2000-2023)

Over 20 years on from its debut, and with over 40 seasons under its belt, the original version of Survivor might seem quaint by today's standards. However, for a show that came out in 2000, it was a novel and radical concept, and would've certainly felt extreme and unusual for people tuning in back during the early 2000s.

It gained attention instantly for the extreme physical, mental, and emotional toll its contestants had to endure. The premise involves people forced to live in difficult conditions in various exotic locations, where food is limited, strenuous physical competitions happen regularly, and there's plenty of scheming and betrayal thanks to one person getting voted out in basically every episode. It's been eclipsed by other shows when it comes to extreme content, but for its time, it was wild and boundary-pushing.

8 'The Mole' (2022)

2022's version of The Mole is available to watch on Netflix, and essentially reboots and heightens an already tense reality game show premise. People work together to add money to a pot through various challenges, though it's ultimately a competition in the long run, seeing as only one competitor goes home with said money.

Complicating things is the fact that one person in the team is a mole, and that leads to a huge amount of stress, with everyone needing to be cautious regarding who among them could be that mole. It adds an extra level of tension and psychological torment to an already physically demanding competition, making it a striking balance of intense and extreme.

7 'Sasuke' (1997-2018)

Japanese game shows have a reputation for being some of the most unusual and wild, and Sasuke is particularly worth noting in this regard, seeing as it's one of the country's most well-known. Each season sees 100 competitors start out on a challenging set of tasks on an obstacle course that aims to test them mentally and physically.

It's notable for how quickly people can get eliminated, seeing as it starts with a startlingly high number of competitors. It's had over 30 seasons in Japan since the late 1990s, and has inspired similar obstacle course reality shows while also being re-edited and re-dubbed for other countries, usually under the title "Ninja Warrior."

6 'Jackass' (2000-2007)

In a way, Jackass is like a game show, except more chaotic than most, given there aren't really any defined rules and no objective winner. Instead, it focuses on a group of friends who constantly try to outdo each other with extreme and often painful-looking stunts, all the while also pranking each other in similarly dangerous ways.

The sense of competition does feel more casual, but ultimately, you do get the sense from watching it that everyone is trying to go one step further than the others when it comes to the stunts they do. Collectively, they all took things a step further when they continued the TV show as a series of movies, the most recent of which - 2022's Jackass Forever - was particularly funny and wince-inducing.

5 'Takeshi's Castle' (1986-1989)

Takeshi's Castle was a significant program when it came to establishing Japanese game shows as particularly wild and over-the-top. Its tone is incredibly silly, emphasizing humor more so than genuine suspense or tension through its various challenges which see contestants being made to do increasingly extreme and unusual things.

In a way, the show has gotten even stranger since it originally aired, as its host, Takeshi Kitano, is now well-known for directing action/crime movies that are frequently gritty and intense. Certainly outside Japan, he's more closely tied to the Yakuza sub-genre of crime films, but surprisingly got his start in Japan as a comedian, actor, and game show host in the 1980s.

4 'Naked and Afraid' (2013-2023)

Naked and Afraid comes from the same school of titles that Cocaine Bear graduated from. Above all else, such titles aim to: keep it simple, attention-grabbing, and weird, and have everything viewers need to know in as few words as possible.

Indeed, in Naked and Afraid, contestants are put into a terrifying survival situation, and they begin the show with literally nothing... not even clothes... hence the naked part. They usually spend about three weeks in the wilderness, and the show mostly has one woman and one man pairing up in each situation. Thanks to the title and bizarre premise, it's endured as a popular show for 10 years now, taking a page from Survivor but emphasizing the extreme survival conditions and giving contestants less clothing.

3 'Most Extreme Elimination Challenge' (2003-2007)

It's hard to resist mentioning a show called Most Extreme Elimination Challenge when talking about extreme reality game shows. It's all in the title, really, and it lives up to its very confident name by being among the wildest of all Japanese competition shows.

Much of it's edited from the aforementioned Takeshi's Castle, though updated in a way that makes it more extreme, zanier, and potentially digestible for international viewers, plus with new sound effects, commentary, and jokes added. Purists might want to stick with the original of course, but for those who want to see that show but even punchier and updated for the 21st century, Most Extreme Elimination Challenge has your back.

2 'Kenny vs. Spenny' (2002-2010)

Kenny vs. Spenny can be compared to Jackass in some ways, although it gets more extreme than the original Jackass show ever got. It only follows two people instead of having a whole crew of friends, and it's a good deal more mean-spirited while also emphasizing rules and competition more than the comparatively laidback Jackass.

Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice spend each episode facing off in bizarre competitions, and these only get more extreme (and often much grosser) as the show goes on. The loser often gets humiliated at the episode's end, and given Kenny is the more cutthroat (and mean) of the two, he's usually the winner. It's probably not for everyone, due to how raw and cruel it can get, but easily stands as one of the wildest reality game shows in recent memory.

1 'Documental' (2016-2021)

The beauty of Documental is that it's incredibly bizarre while also being ridiculously simple. Contestants are made to spend six hours together inside a single room. They're allowed to bring a limited number of props with them, and they're all told to make the other people laugh.

Anyone who laughs more than three times throughout the six hours is eliminated, and the winner is the last person left standing/not laughing. It always devolves into absolute chaos after the first hour or two, and some of the things people end up doing to make the others laugh need to be seen to be believed. It's a high point for reality game shows as a whole, being wonderfully straightforward and super bizarre at the same time, finding a perfect balance between those two seeming extremes.

