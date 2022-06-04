Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in!

Earlier this year, audiences watched Jackass return to the big screen with Jackass Forever, which saw veterans and newbies come together to perform some of the franchise’s most jaw-droppingly dangerous and disgusting stunts to date. Even with most of the group being much older now than when they started, they held nothing back in delivering a spectacle of pain, grossness, and hilarity that’s already become a fan favorite. The latest entry contained some of the wildest stunts to date, including updated versions of classic stunts like “Bee-Kini” and “The Cup Test,” as well as some new stunts like “The Quiet Game” and “Electric Tap Dancing” that utilized some new talent. True Jackass fans know that some of the gnarliest and dumbest stunts end up in the follow-up “.5” films.

Usually, the Jackass crew films so much content that they could make another film, making “.5” films that deliver that extra content and more. With each Jackass film, except for the first one, there’s generally a follow-up dubbed “.5” that’s part documentary with the cast and crew talking about their experiences filming all the stunts and part another movie with tons of cut stunts. It’s become a tradition that fans are always excited to see continued, and Jackass Forever isn’t without a follow-up. Jackass 4.5recently hit Netflix and provided plenty of wild new stunts for fans to enjoy.

Zach’s Suicide Vest

One of the wildest stunts shown in Jackass 4.5 isn’t even one they filmed for the movie and comes from the introduction of newbie Zach Holmes.

Some archived footage of Holmes performing a stunt called “Suicide Vest” is one of the most explosive in the film as it sees him take some explosive hits from a vest of fireworks he’s wrapped around his body. No wonder he got picked up for Jackass Forever.

“Fire in the Hole”

Before Jackass Forever was in full-fledged production, the crew had a testing session where most of the stunts done there actually made the final cut; there was one fiery stunt that didn’t, though.

The crew takes a page from a stunt that Steve-O had done on his YouTube channel where he dumped some hot sauce into his butt, and the visual of a group of the guys doing this and then shoving popsicles up there to cool off is just as grossly hilarious as you could imagine.

“Big Game Hunting”

The Jackass crew loves to go big and ridiculous with their stunts, and that’s precisely what they do with “Big Game Hunting,” which includes a cartoonishly big elephant gun and three of the guys dressed as elephants.

The group’s fake British accents are pathetically hilarious, and the damage their cannon-ball bullet does to Preston Lacy’s stomach is brutal. We get a bonus moment when Danger Ehren falls for the port-a-potty explosion prank, causing everyone to drop what they’re doing and sprint over for a good laugh.

Irving Zisman Strikes Again

Irving Zisman is a legendary Jackass character fans are always happy to see, and one of his stunts in Jackass 4.5 is one of his funniest to date.

After pulling a fire alarm to get his aide in trouble, he not only blames the aide when confronted about it but also causes a wild dance party to happen with a bunch of naked old guys and the return of Party Boy. It’s a Jackass character crossover everyone can get behind.

The Cup Test… With a Bowling Ball

“The Cup Test” was easily one of the most memorable stunts in Jackass Forever with the sports celebrities involved and the pain that Danger Ehren suffered, especially from that pogo stick.

One final piece to “The Cup Test” comes in Jackass 4.5 that sees professional bowler Missy Parkin toss a bowling ball right towards his crotch, and the hilarious insults Parkin throws towards Ehren are just as painful.

“Zach Sashimi”

No Jackass movie would be complete without a sweaty stunt involving one of the big guys, and Jackass 4.5 provides a stunt involving the crew trying to cook some fish by sticking it under Zach Homles’ fat folds and making him sweat.

The result is a disgusting mess that sees multiple people puking, and that little tidbit about him not finding one of the pieces of fish until days later is just so gross.

“The Blindfold Race”

“The Blindfold Race” is a simple but incredibly satisfying prank as it sees a couple of the guys put on blindfolds and attempt to run a 100-yard dash, but things are never that simple.

After they put on the blindfolds, the clear path before them is filled with obstacles, and as they race towards the finish line, they constantly trip and fall into them. It’s one of the funniest bits in Jackass 4.5, and you’ve got to love Poopies just going full sprint.

Steve-O‘s Condoms

In Jackass 4.5, Steve-O attempts to test out his new idea of developing his own brand of condoms by demonstrating their toughness through a classic internet challenge involving putting water in a condom and then dropping it on someone’s head.

However, instead of water, Steve-O fills his condoms with the sewage from his RV, leading to a disgusting but comical display of failure. Given how many failed attempts Steve-O has, he’s probably not getting into the condom game any time soon.

"Down the Clown"

Remember that carnival game where you throw bags or balls at miniature clowns to knock them down? Well, Jackass 4.5 does its spin on it with the help of tennis player/filmmaker Shannon Gibbs.

Gibbs’ serve has some nasty speed, making them the perfect person to pelt the crew with ball while they dress as clowns. It’s easily one of the funniest bits in the film, and it was even better to see Eric Andre get in on the action.

Skydiving Prank

Jackass 4.5’s finale is the ultimate Jackass prank as Johnny Knoxville and Jasper Dolphin make Jasper’s dad Dark Shark face his grave fear of skydiving.

Now, they couldn’t let it be that simple, and added to Dark Shark’s anguish by having the pilot fake like the plane was going to crash and then jump out. It’s a classic Jackass prank in a nutshell.

